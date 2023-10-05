Devo Technology partners with CyberMaxx to give customers comprehensive security coverage

Devo Technology is announcing that it’s deepened its partnership with CyberMaxx to deliver managed detection and response (MDR) services to enterprises.

In Q2 of 2023, CyberMaxx’s threat research team identified over 1,147 successful ransomware attacks, a 26% increase from Q1. Many security teams are grappling with increased and more sophisticated cyberattacks, which have also created a more complex environment that security teams have to manage. These factors, combined with the ongoing shortage of cyber talent, are prompting more organizations to turn to managed services to help them respond to and contain threats faster.

Through this partnership, CyberMaxx fully integrates Devo Intelligent SIEM with its MaxxMDR solution, which provides defensive services that can be combined with proactive offensive capabilities to give customers comprehensive security coverage.

CyberMaxx will help security teams realize the full potential of Devo through an MDR model that optimizes data collection and threat detection, integrates 24x7x365 monitoring and response capabilities, and uses offensive security to drive continuous improvement.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Devo, a security industry leader, after many years of successfully monitoring their SIEM on behalf of customers. A stronger commitment makes it easier for our customers to have comprehensive coverage,” said Brian Ahern, CEO, CyberMaxx. “Our flexible deployment model for Devo gives customers greater control to run their security operations in the way that best suits them. With more and more customers desiring best-in-class technology paired with around-the-clock security coverage, Devo and CyberMaxx deliver a comprehensive engine for securing our customers’ environments.”

CyberMaxx gives customers the flexibility to choose how they engage with the MDR service. Devo customers can leverage a co-managed deployment while maintaining the ability to query security event data, build custom detection rules and access log files directly. CyberMaxx can also fully manage the detection and response process through a proprietary Devo license for customers who want a hands-off approach.

“We’re proud to work with a service partner such as CyberMaxx to secure our shared customers,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO, Devo. “CyberMaxx’s innovative method of bringing offensive capabilities to fuel defensive monitoring gives a more complete approach to securing our customers’ environments. Our customers can be confident that they’re continually improving their security posture.”