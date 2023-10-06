Cybellum Academy offers professional content, guidance, and training to combat cyberattacks

Cybellum announced the launch of its Cybellum Academy. This academy is aimed at providing professional content, guidance, and training surrounding product security and creating common practices and methodologies to combat the rise of cyber-attacks against mission-critical devices.

Product security is a relatively new and growing discipline within the cybersecurity community, aimed at protecting complex, software-driven devices. As such, there is a shortage of practitioners with the experience needed to support manufacturers.

The Cybellum Academy covers the most important use cases of product security today. Starting from SBOM generation and management, both in theory and in practice, and continuing with vulnerability assessments, product level management, binary analysis, open-source software licensing and more.

Going beyond high-level instructions, the Cybellum Academy offers both industry insights and product walkthroughs to show examples of how a new update can trigger a workflow or a newly discovered vulnerability can be prioritized and addressed by a team. These include workflows, automations, and Cybellum’s VM Copilot that navigates the landscape of all vulnerabilities and clears the ones that are irrelevant based on a number of factors.

To bridge this knowledge gap and ensure greater uptime and security, the Cybellum Academy is making its Product Security Essentials course available to partners and customers. These sessions include:

SBOM management – SBOM generation and management and the full product security walkthrough including automated workflows to better manage resources.

– SBOM generation and management and the full product security walkthrough including automated workflows to better manage resources. Vulnerability management – Dive into identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities of devices in development and also postmarket.

– Dive into identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities of devices in development and also postmarket. Product-level management– Gain a comprehensive birdseye of all product risks and the threats they pose to the organization.

The academy will offer a collective of training that has proven successful in the field. “The launch of our Product Security Academy comes from a recognized need to not only streamline product security processes but educate teams who find themselves responsible for developing secure connected devices,” said Eyal Traitel, VP Strategic Alliances at Cybellum. “We’ve found that many of the foundational product security essentials are relevant to all product security teams– regardless of their industry.”

Committed to raising awareness of product security and cybersecurity as a whole, the Cybellum Academy is only part of Cybellum’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s initiative. Other efforts include a webinar with the author of the first book on medical device cybersecurity, Chris Gates, which will focus on understanding the product security takeaways from the FDA’s latest PMA guidelines, podcast episodes with very special guests such as with Helen Negre, CCSO of Siemens USA and more.

The webinar, A Fresh Perspective on the FDA’s September 23’ Cybersecurity Guidelines, will be held on October 17th at 10AM EST.