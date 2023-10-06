New infosec products of the week: October 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cloaked, ComplyCube, LogicMonitor, ManageEngine, Nutanix, and Veriff.

Veriff unveils fraud mitigation solutions

Veriff launched its new Fraud Protect & Fraud Intelligence packages. Both packages use advanced machine learning models, behavioral insights, and Veriff’s in-house fraud detection expertise to enhance organizations’ ability to mitigate constantly evolving fraud attempts.

ComplyCube Age Estimation prevents presentation attacks

ComplyCube has launched a new Age Estimation feature to safeguard minors online and protect the vulnerable. The new service boasts privacy-by-design capabilities, such as configurable automatic redaction for selfies customizable per jurisdictional regulations or use cases. This makes the service ideal for seamless age-gating across the globe while adding an extra layer of protection against spoofing.

Nutanix strenghtens cyber resilience with ransomware detection and recovery features

Nutanix announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data. These new features, available in Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage solutions, enable organizations to detect a threat, defend from further damage and begin a 1-click recovery process within 20 minutes of exposure.

Cloaked’s privacy app and web-based platform put people in control of their personal data

Cloaked’s all-in-one solution combines identity masking via instant phone number and email creation, plus user credential and management tools, with organization resources in one place. Users can personalize identities and eliminate privacy exposure, including spam calls or text messages, without being forced to choose between participating in day-to-day, online living and personal data protection.

LogicMonitor Dexda offers contextualized data and observability capabilities

Using machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate insights and deliver a contextualized experience, LogicMonitor’s Dexda empowers ITOps teams to effortlessly identify problems, determine the root cause of those problems, and prevent events from exploding into business-critical incidents.

ManageEngine launches Identity360 to address workforce IAM complexities

ManageEngine Identity360 is an identity platform that helps enterprises address workforce IAM challenges. Identity360’s capabilities include its built-in Universal Directory, identity orchestration, SSO, MFA, role-based access control, access insights, and more. It empowers admins to manage identities across directories and their access to enterprise applications from a secure, centralized console.