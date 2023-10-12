Edgio Application Bundles eliminate unpredictable usage-based costs

Edgio introduced Protect and Perform Applications Bundles, a solution that combines Tier-1 web performance capabilities with a full-spectrum web security suite and enterprise-level SOC support services – all in a single, comprehensive package.

The new offering eliminates complex billing structures and unpredictable costs associated with attack-based fees or seasonal traffic spikes, ensuring businesses are well-protected against security threats while optimizing web application performance at a predictable monthly cost.

The Application Bundles enable clients to experience the full suite of Edgio Applications – Sites, Performance and Security – at an entry point that makes sense for them. The offering comes complete with access to the Edgio SOC which includes event monitoring, crisis support, access to Edgio’s customer portal, and more. The Edgio Application Bundles come in four tiers – Free, Professional, Enterprise, and Premier – with each incremental tier offering additional features and services.

“One of the perks of (Edgio’s) pricing model is that customers do not incur additional charges if they have more traffic due to attack, which are, by nature, unforeseen,” said Ying Ting Neoh, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “This helps customers, from small/medium enterprises to large enterprises, predict their spending when adopting Edgio’s Holistic Web Protection Platform.”

Key components of the Edgio Application Bundles:

Performance: Edgio Performance capabilities let users deliver lightning-fast web applications, combining an easy-to-use modern Content Delivery Network (CDN) with cutting-edge developer tools and workflows. Edgio lets teams deliver sub-second page loads, complete with dynamic caching, predictive pre-fetching capabilities, and advanced observability that builds confidence to deliver more frequently.

Security: Edgio’s comprehensive Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is built to ensure that websites and applications are protected against all aspects of web security exploits without sacrificing performance. A fully PCI-compliant platform that combines Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, Advanced Bot Manager and API Security to protect businesses against a variety of exploits including SQL injection (SQLi), remote code execution (RCE), cross-site-scripting (XSS), bot attacks, credential stuffing, application DDoS, API abuses and other exploits.

Composable site hosting: Edgio’s site hosting enables companies to develop front-end applications on the edge with ease, using 40+ frameworks with automated deployment. And Edgio’s patented iterative migration makes replatforming faster and less risky. Developer teams can collaborate across teams with branch previews and unique links for every change.

Security Operation Center (SOC): Edgio’s SOC offers 24/7 security monitoring and response services. Edgio’s global team of security experts serves as the extension of the customer’s security operation team to detect and respond to threats identified across the Edgio platform and assist with all security escalations. The SOC leverages information provided by the threat intelligence service to identify malicious activities and provide threat intel to the customer via proactive alerting. The enterprise security team provides proactive consulting and recurring security updates to ensure customers maintain the most security configurations and keep up with the latest threat landscape.

“We are proud to deliver these holistic solution bundles, giving our customers the ability to secure their application while maximizing performance and providing the enterprise support that many organizations require to ensure smooth operations,” said Richard Yew, Senior Director of Product Management for Edgio Security. “Edgio’s new pricing model scales with customer business growth, providing increased support as they release more applications. Our success is directly tied to theirs, ensuring a mutually beneficial long-term partnership.”