The role of Kubernetes in modern app management
Kubernetes, often abbreviated as K8s, is an open-source container orchestration platform that has redefined the way modern applications are developed, deployed, and managed. Born out of Google’s internal container orchestration system, Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for containerized application management, offering a powerful and flexible platform for automating containerized applications’ deployment, scaling, and management.
At its core, Kubernetes provides a robust framework for automating containerized applications’ deployment, scaling, and operation. It simplifies the complex task of managing and coordinating container instances across a distributed network, offering unprecedented levels of scalability, flexibility, and resilience. This makes it an indispensable tool for organizations seeking to harness the power of containers and microservices in building and running applications efficiently in cloud and hybrid environments.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss Kubernetes and its role in modern application management.
Complete videos
- Alex Jones, Director of Kubernetes Engineering at Canonical, talks about properly adopting and managing Kubernetes in production.
- Deepak Goel, CTO of D2iQ, provides insight into which security measures can help organizations that use Kubernetes better protect their workloads – and the implications of what can happen if they don’t.
- Michael Peters, Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, discusses how to implement a zero-trust system that uses workload identity across a service mesh in Kubernetes to provide explicit authorization between services.
- Jimmy Mesta, CTO at KSOC, explores what it would take to protect against Kubernetes attacks in the real world.