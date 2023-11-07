How AI is transforming consumer privacy expectations

Consumers are concerned about their privacy with AI. Cisco discovered that 60% had lost trust in organizations due to their AI use.

In this Help Net Security video, Robert Waitman, Director of Cisco’s Privacy Center of Excellence, discusses consumers’ perceptions and behaviors on data privacy.

Across various domains, including retail, entertainment streaming, and healthcare, 48% of individuals concur that AI holds the potential to enhance their daily lives. Furthermore, 54% of participants expressed their readiness to contribute anonymized personal data to refine AI products and enhance decision-making processes.