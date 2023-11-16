Cohesity expands partnership with Microsoft to improve data restore capabilities for organizations

Cohesity announced it has deepened its relationship with Microsoft to help organizations more quickly respond to and recover from data loss within Microsoft 365 environments.

For years, Cohesity and Microsoft have offered solutions for high-speed backup and recovery. This includes recent AI and cloud security integrations announced earlier this year across Microsoft environments, from Microsoft Azure to Microsoft 365.

With this expanded collaboration, Cohesity is working with Microsoft to deliver enhanced backup and recovery performance for Microsoft 365 environments via the integration of native APIs of Microsoft 365 Backup Storage with Cohesity DataProtect. Cohesity DataProtect is a high-performance, secure backup and recovery solution that safeguards data against sophisticated cyber threats.

It offers comprehensive, policy-based protection for cloud-native, SaaS, and traditional data sources. As one of the top workloads secured and managed by Cohesity DataProtect, enterprises worldwide trust Cohesity to secure and protect their Microsoft 365 data.

“93% of organizations say that the threat of ransomware has grown significantly in 2023, making it particularly important to protect data across cloud environments,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO of Cohesity. “With this integration between Cohesity DataProtect and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, our joint customers will benefit from faster data restore capabilities in the context of their Microsoft 365 configuration and access policies.”

“Microsoft 365 Backup Storage provides high-speed point-in-time recovery for data stored in Microsoft 365 environments so customers can react and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats confidently,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platform, Microsoft.

“We are pleased that Cohesity is working with us to bring high-speed Microsoft 365 backup and recovery operations to Cohesity DataProtect, as customers will gain reduced time to backup and restore data, stronger posture for audits and compliance, and greater data and business resiliency,” added Teper.

Microsoft customers can benefit from the following through the integration between Microsoft 365 Backup Storage and Cohesity DataProtect: