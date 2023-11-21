8 free AI and GenAI courses from AWS

Amazon’s AI Ready initiative aims to provide free AI skills training and education to 2 million people globally by 2025.

“Artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology of our generation. If we are going to unlock the full potential of AI to tackle the world’s most challenging problems, we need to make AI education accessible to anyone with a desire to learn,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Data and AI at AWS.

New study finds AI-skilled talent can earn up to 47% more

The need for an AI-savvy workforce has never been greater. 73% of employers say hiring AI-skilled talent is a priority—but among these, three out of four say they cannot meet their AI talent needs, according to a new study by AWS. The study also found that employers expect their workers to earn up to 47% more in salaries if they upskill in AI. Looking ahead, AI will only become more integral to how business is done, with 93% of companies expecting to be using AI solutions across their organization in the next five years.

Amazon is launching AI Ready to help anyone who wants to learn about AI and benefit from the tremendous opportunity ahead. The following initiatives are designed to open opportunities to those in the workforce today and the future generation.

Free generative AI training for in-demand jobs

To support professionals in the workplace today, AWS is announcing eight new, free AI and generative AI courses open to anyone and aligned to in-demand jobs. There is something for everyone with courses ranging from foundational to advanced and for business leaders as well as technologists. These courses augment the 80+ free and low-cost AI and generative AI courses and resources provided through AWS.

Courses for business and nontechnical audiences

Introduction to Generative Artificial Intelligence provides an introduction to generative AI, its applications, and need-to-know concepts, like foundation models.

Generative AI Learning Plan for Decision Makers is a three-course series covering how to plan a generative AI project and build a generative AI–ready organization.

Introduction to Amazon CodeWhisperer teaches participants how to use Amazon’s AI code generator, which produces whole lines of code.

Courses for developer and technical audiences