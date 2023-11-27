Help Net Security
Building cyber resilience for tomorrow’s threats

Cyber resilience is the capacity of an organization to maintain its core functions and swiftly adapt to, respond to, and recover from cyber threats. A cyber-resilient organization recognizes that cyber threats are inevitable and constantly evolves its strategies to address emerging risks. This involves a comprehensive approach, encompassing technology, processes, people, and communication.

Ultimately, a cyber-resilient organization not only defends against cyber threats but also ensures continuity of operations and safeguards its reputation, customer trust, and sensitive data.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss implementing effective cyber resilience strategies.

  • Robin Berthier, CEO at Network Perception, talks about strategy for cyber resilience.
  • Grayson Milbourne, Security Intelligence Director at OpenText Security Solutions, discusses the innovation behind social engineering campaigns and illustrates how cyber resilience can help mitigate this evolving threat.
  • Max Vetter, VP of Cyber at Immersive Labs, discusses the growing pressure on cybersecurity teams to prove their readiness for new and emerging threats.
