Building cyber resilience for tomorrow’s threats
Cyber resilience is the capacity of an organization to maintain its core functions and swiftly adapt to, respond to, and recover from cyber threats. A cyber-resilient organization recognizes that cyber threats are inevitable and constantly evolves its strategies to address emerging risks. This involves a comprehensive approach, encompassing technology, processes, people, and communication.
Ultimately, a cyber-resilient organization not only defends against cyber threats but also ensures continuity of operations and safeguards its reputation, customer trust, and sensitive data.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts discuss implementing effective cyber resilience strategies.
Complete videos
- Robin Berthier, CEO at Network Perception, talks about strategy for cyber resilience.
- Grayson Milbourne, Security Intelligence Director at OpenText Security Solutions, discusses the innovation behind social engineering campaigns and illustrates how cyber resilience can help mitigate this evolving threat.
- Max Vetter, VP of Cyber at Immersive Labs, discusses the growing pressure on cybersecurity teams to prove their readiness for new and emerging threats.