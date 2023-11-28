Product showcase: New ESET Home Security

ESET is thrilled to announce our new cutting-edge consumer solutions. Our consumer offering is more than just security – it is a comprehensive portfolio designed to keep our customers safe in today’s digital landscape. We are dedicated to advancing technology without compromising safety. With the new offering, ESET introduces two groundbreaking features to bolster online security and privacy—VPN and Identity Protection.

In this launch, we introduce three subscription tiers: ESET HOME Security Essential, ESET HOME Security Premium, and ESET HOME Security Ultimate. These subscription tiers provide all-in-one protection, from the entry-level to the ultimate level, covering the complex needs of individuals and their households for digital life privacy and security. ESET HOME Security subscriptions are available on all major operating systems —Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

ESET HOME Security Essential is an entry-level subscription tier with protection features including improved modern endpoint security, multilayered real-time protection, as well as additional tools that further enhance the user’s ability to protect against various threats. Included are the Safe Banking & Browsing feature, designed to protect user’s sensitive data, and Network Inspector, a diagnostic tool providing information on the security of the user’s router and display of devices connected to the network. Newly developed browser extensions (compatible with Chrome, Edge, and Firefox) enhance the Browser Privacy & Security features. It includes a cleanup tool, such as Browser Cleanup, that cleans cookies, history, and much more from the browser regularly or on-demand.

The middle tier, ESET HOME Security Premium, extends the feature set further by adding additional security functionalities, such as a Password Manager that protects and stores users’ passwords and personal data. This includes an automatic and accurate form-filling feature, saving time when filling out web forms. Secure Data functionality boosts privacy and security with powerful encryption of files and removable media, preventing data theft in the event of USB or laptop loss and ensuring secure collaboration and data sharing. ESET HOME Security Premium offers the ESET LiveGuard tool, cloud-based protection specifically designed to mitigate never-before-seen threats.

ESET HOME Security Ultimate is the most advanced subscription tier; it seamlessly provides complex all-in-one protection and introduces brand-new ESET features: Identity Protection and VPN. This is also complemented by the browser extension functionality (Browser Privacy & Security), to ensure the user’s browsing is protected. Additionally, Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures to the Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers on Windows. Website Settings Review allows users to review and change permissions granted to websites easily.

VPN functionality offers users a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection, guaranteeing protection while using public Wi-Fi and enforcing a strict no-logs policy to make it more difficult to track. It encrypts users’ online activity and enables unlimited bandwidth access to geo-restricted content, including unrestricted and private access to websites in more than 60 countries worldwide. Thanks to this feature, users can securely access their home country’s TV shows and movies while traveling or enjoy their favorite streaming services worldwide. Even more features are available on the VPN service, such as DNS leak protection, MAC spoofing, proxy gateway for other devices, firewall, and split tunneling.

The new Identity Protection feature delivers ongoing monitoring, rapid alerts, and recovery services to help protect against identity theft. Our comprehensive offering delivers more than just dark web monitoring but also credit and credit score monitoring, social security number tracking, social media monitoring, insurance and identity restoration services.