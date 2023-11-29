Enterprises prepare for the inevitable cyber attack

Recent IDC research shows that in many cases, senior executives/line-of-business leaders are minimally engaged in their company’s cyber preparedness initiatives. In fact, 52% of senior leaders have no involvement in their company’s cyber cases.

In this Help Net Security video, Rahul Pawar, Global VP of Security Go-To-Market, CTO of Global Services & Solutions at Commvault, discusses why business leaders must play a key role in ensuring companies prioritize cyber preparedness.

The C-suite’s responsibility lies in guaranteeing that teams prioritize proactive defense, stay updated with real-time threat intelligence, and implement robust risk management practices, thus laying the foundation for authentic cyber resilience.