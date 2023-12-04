The AI readiness race and where global companies stand

According to Cisco, only 14% of organizations worldwide are ready to implement and utilize AI technologies.

The report found that 61% of respondents indicated they have a maximum of one year to deploy their AI strategy before there’s a negative impact on their business – and security and IT are the top two drivers accelerating AI adoption – with IT infrastructure (84%) and cybersecurity (83%) being top areas of priority.

In this Help Net Security video, Dave Lewis, Advisory CISO at Cisco, helps companies understand their level of readiness.