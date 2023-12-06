Microsoft will offer extended security updates for Windows 10

Microsoft will not abandon Windows 10 users to an insecure fate once it reaches end of support (EOS) on October 14, 2025: both enterprises and individual consumers will be able receive Extended Security Updates (ESU), but will have to pay for them.

Details about the Windows 10 ESU program

“The ESU program enables PCs to continue to receive critical and important security updates through an annual subscription service after support ends. To be eligible to install updates from the ESU program, devices must be running Windows 10, version 22H2,” Microsoft says.

ESUs don’t include new features, customer-requested nonsecurity updates or design changes.

According to the US non-profit Public Interest Research Group, “the [Windows 10] ESU program will be available for three years for schools, public sector organizations and small to mid-sized businesses, and one year for individuals, with possible extensions depending on demand.”

Naturally, Microsoft would like enterprises to replace their Windows 10 devices before the EOS date, but acknowledges that’s not always possible for everyone.

ESUs will be free for users with Windows 10 PCs and a Windows 365 subscription and those who run a Windows 10 instance in Azure Virtual Desktop, said Jason Leznek, a product manager at the Windows Servicing and Delivery team.

He also added that Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will continue to receive updates based on their specific lifecycles – which means until January 9, 2029 and January 12, 2027, respectively.

Devices running Windows 10 IoT Enterprise – “a full version of Windows Enterprise that delivers enterprise manageability and security to IoT solutions” – include kiosks, digital signs, etc.

“The Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is designed for Windows 10 devices and use cases where the key requirement is that functionality and features don’t change over time,” Microsoft explains.

“Examples include medical systems (such as those used for MRI and CAT scans), industrial process controllers, and air traffic control devices. These devices share characteristics of embedded systems: they are typically designed for a specific purpose and are developed, tested, and certified before use. They are treated as a whole system and are, therefore, commonly “upgraded” by building and validating a new system, turning off the old device, and replacing it with the new, certified device.”

Pricing

The company says that “final pricing and enrollment conditions will be made available closer to the October 2025 date for end of support, approximately one year before the end of support for Windows 10.”

Previously, Windows 7 Pro ESUs cost (per consumer device) $50 for the first year, 100$ for the second, and 200$ for ther third. Windows Enterprise ESUs were half the price.