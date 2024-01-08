AuthLogParser: Open-source tool for analyzing Linux authentication logs

AuthLogParser is an open-source tool tailored for digital forensics and incident response, specifically crafted to analyze Linux authentication logs (auth.log).

The tool examines the auth.log file, extracting crucial details like SSH logins, user creations, event names, IP addresses, among others. It produces a concise summary that offers a clear overview of the activities documented in the authentication logs, presenting the information in a format that is easy to read.

AuthLogParser features

“AuthLogParser’s distinctiveness lies in its ability to transform the intricate landscape of Linux authentication logs into a streamlined investigative powerhouse. It distills the complexity of security incidents recorded in the auth.log into a finely crafted summary report, offering an overview,” Eilay Yosfan, the creator of the tool and Threat Researcher at Security Joes, told Help Net Security.

“The tool’s knack for granular event analysis, ranging from SSH logins to user activities, elevates it beyond generic log analyzers. Its customizable tables and adaptive design make deciphering security events on Linux platforms a seamless experience.”

Here’s a list of features that AuthLogParser can analyze:

Summary report features

Hostname

Line Count

Log Size

Start Time

End Time

Duration

Statistics table

Event Names Table

IP Addresses Table

Failed SSH Table

Not Found Elements Table

Users groups activity events

Successful SSH Password Authentication

Successful SSH Public key Authentication

New User Creation Activity

User Deletion Activity

User Password Change Activity

New Group Creation Activity

Group Deletion Activity

User Added To A Group Activity

User Removed From A Group Activity

Session Opened For User root

General activity events

Machine Shutdown By Power Button

Future plans

In forthcoming iterations, the creator wants to elevate AuthLogParser beyond its initial success as a proof of concept.

“Through the tool’s positive reception, the focus has shifted towards creating a more comprehensive solution. Future versions will focus on auth.log log files and extend compatibility to encompass various log formats encountered in digital forensics. Valuable user feedback will guide this process, driving the refinement of existing features and the incorporation of new ones. Regular updates are on the horizon to stay proactive in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges. And who knows, with its expanding capabilities, a new name might be in the cards – after all, the tool is no longer confined to analyzing just auth.log files,” concludes Yosfan.

AuthLogParser is available for free on GitHub.

More open-source tools to consider: