Vanta appoints Jadee Hanson as CISO

Vanta announced that it has appointed Jadee Hanson as its CISO, overseeing Security, Enterprise Engineering, Privacy and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), reporting directly to Vanta’s CEO Christina Cacioppo.

Hanson is the latest executive to join Vanta’s leadership team over the past year following the additions of David Eckstein, Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer.

“At Vanta, trust is at the center of everything we do – from being trustworthy in how we build to what we build for our customers’ own trust and security. As the market-leading trust management platform, finding an exemplary CISO with strong commercial sense, depth of experience in growing and developing exceptional teams, and a proven leader in security whose own philosophy aligned to ours was of paramount importance,” said Cacioppo. “Jadee brings these attributes and much more to Vanta over her past 20 years of building businesses for growing security companies like Code42 and iconic billion-dollar brands like Target and Deloitte. I’m looking forward to Jadee’s leadership as we continue accelerating our enterprise momentum and pioneering the future of trust for global companies of all sizes.”

Hanson has spent the past seven years at Code42, serving as both CISO and CIO. In these roles, she led security and technology strategy, overseeing Application Security, Detection and Response, Security Operations, GRC, and Enterprise Engineering teams. Hanson played a significant role in enhancing Code42’s security program, guiding technology strategy, and contributing to the development of product features for customers. Her efforts resulted in improved risk management adoption, as well as increased capabilities in cyber detection, response, and recovery for the company.

Prior to Code42, Hanson held a number of senior leadership roles in the security department of Target Corporation for over seven years including serving as the security leader for the acquisition of software development and online retail companies, and the sale of Target Pharmacies to CVS Health. Before joining Target, Hanson worked at Deloitte for nearly five years, where she served as a security consultant for companies across diverse industries such as healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy, retail and more.

Hanson is an expert in security and is frequently featured on security topics in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Inc. Magazine. She was named to Forbes’ 2023 CIO Next List, a Top 25 Women in Cybersecurity by The Software Report, and a Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity by Cyber Defense Magazine. Hanson is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization Building Without Borders, which serves those in poverty-stricken areas throughout the world through housing services. Since April 2015, Building Without Borders has built 86 houses in areas of the Dominican Republic.

“Vanta is the prime example of a company putting customers first to solve the cybersecurity challenges of today, with cutting-edge automation, AI and a trust management platform that’s unmatched in the industry,” said Hanson. “I’m elated to bring my cybersecurity experience to the Vanta team, and ultimately our customers, from small businesses to large enterprises. Together, we’ll continue to listen intently to the needs of our customers and deliver solutions that not only empower but also elevate cybersecurity controls on a global scale.”

Hanson joins Vanta as the company prepares to wrap a year of unprecedented product, customer and organizational growth including:

Serving over 6,000 leading companies and monitoring over 30 million resources, from laptops to servers to employees

Launching over 260 new product features, including Vanta AI, Vendor Risk Management, and Vanta Trust Center

Crossing 300 integrations across the most essential tools in a company’s tech stack

Expanding globally in EMEA and APAC with almost 1 in 4 customers now headquartered outside of the U.S.

In addition to its product, customer and global acceleration, Vanta’s industry-leading innovation has been recognized across a range of rankings and awards in the past year including CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune Cyber 60 and Inc. Best Workplaces.

In 2023, Vanta more than doubled its customer base, serving over 6,000 companies across 58 countries, while expanding its global footprint with offices in Australia, Ireland and the U.S. Vanta has raised $203 million in funding from leading investors Craft Ventures, Sequoia and Y Combinator, security industry pioneers like CrowdStrike, and leading cloud company investment arms Atlassian Ventures, HubSpot Ventures and Workday Ventures.