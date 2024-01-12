New infosec products of the week: January 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Critical Start, Dasera, ID R&D, and SpecterOps.

SpecterOps adds new Attack Paths to BloodHound Enterprise

SpecterOps announced updates to BloodHound Enterprise (BHE) that add new Attack Paths focused on Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS). These updates allow BHE users to easily identify and remediate these misconfigurations and significantly reduce their risk.

Critical Start Asset Visibility helps customers become more proactive within their security program

Asset Visibility helps customers become more proactive within their security program, helping them uncover assets that need protection, validate that the expected endpoint security controls are in place and working, and identify areas of risk exposure due to gaps in security coverage.

Dasera expands data security posture management capabilities to Microsoft 365

Dasera has expanded its capabilities, securing sensitive data across multiple applications. With the inclusion of Microsoft 365, Dasera provides organizations with enhanced visibility into their data across OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams, ensuring protection and governance.

ID R&D introduces voice clone detection to protect users against audio deepfakes

ID R&D introduced voice clone detection as a new option for its IDLive Voice liveness detection product. The software processes a recording of speech and uses AI to determine whether it was spoken by a person or a voice clone. The covert use of a voice clone is a strong indicator of criminal intent.