Cequence Security partners with Vercara to prevent sophisticated automated API attacks

Cequence Security announced a new partnership with Vercara, a provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience.

This collaboration aims to fortify the cybersecurity landscape by pairing Vercara’s network and application protections with Cequence Security’s innovative Unified API Protection (UAP) platform.

Security teams encounter substantial hurdles in safeguarding API applications from cyberattacks, including the rapid development and deployment of API applications across diverse cloud providers. The unmanaged and unprotected nature of these APIs can harbor critical vulnerabilities, making them susceptible to exploitation. Moreover, the lack of a clear and consistent security posture across the application footprint introduces further complexities.

To address these challenges, Cequence Security’s UAP platform provides a comprehensive discovery of the entire API attack surface, encompassing both external and internal APIs. It ensures compliance with security and governance best practices, eliminating unknown and unmitigated API security risks. Furthermore, the solution offers native real-time inline protection, blocking API attacks before they reach applications.

“The absence of API protection puts you at risk of potential theft, fraud, non-compliance, and business disruptions,” said Carlos Morales, SVP Solutions at Vercara. “Our partnership with Cequence combines our collective services to address the evolving demands of the cybersecurity landscape, ensuring that businesses can confidently deploy needed applications and successfully navigate the complexities of API security with advanced, holistic protection.”

Arun Gowda, VP, Business Development at Cequence Security, said, “In the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, the extensive risk of data compromise in API breaches goes beyond external APIs to internal ones. These often-overlooked internal APIs can access sensitive data not intended for public exposure. APIs have changed the game for attackers, making it imperative to prioritize the security of all assets accessible through APIs, including those not expected to be publicly exposed.”

He added, “We are pleased to combine our innovative API security solutions with Vercara’s innovative WAF and DDoS services to deliver advanced, holistic API protection. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to provide unparalleled security measures for businesses reliant on APIs.”

Cequence Security’s UAP platform is unparalleled in addressing all phases of the API security lifecycle. It provides: