New infosec products of the week: February 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BackBox, ProcessUnity, SentinelOne, and Vade.

ProcessUnity unveils all-in-one platform for third-party risk management

With a single, configurable platform, ProcessUnity helps organizations manage the increasing complexity of supply chains and third-party relationships with tools to identify and assess the risks associated with each external party, monitor third-party performance and ensure external control effectiveness.

BackBox introduces ZTNO to automate zero trust security for network operations

In a significant stride towards enhancing network security, BackBox introduces Zero Trust Network Operations (ZTNO). This offering is a practice framework with six actionable pillars to automate cybersecurity considerations at the network layer for NetOps teams. To simplify ZTNO for network teams, BackBox has enhanced its Network Automation Platform with improved Privileged Access Manager, Network Vulnerability Management, and Search.

Vade uses generative AI to enhance spear-phishing detection

Vade announced a new method that improves the confidence of its spear-phishing detection engine. The enhancement, designed to combat advanced threats including those produced by generative AI, leverages threat samples created by artificial technology and human sources. The new method trains Vade’s spear-phishing algorithms on a unique combination of traditional and artificially generated spear-phishing emails.

SentinelOne launches threat hunting capabilities in its WatchTower and WatchTower Pro

SentinelOne launched new threat hunting capabilities in its WatchTower and WatchTower Pro managed threat hunting services specifically designed to support security teams in anticipating and countering threats across the enterprise with machine speed and efficiency