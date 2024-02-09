How companies are misjudging their data privacy preparedness

In this Help Net Security video, Karen Schuler, Global Privacy & Data Protection Chair at BDO, discusses overconfidence in data privacy and data protection practices.

There is an apparent disconnect between tech CFOs’ confidence and consumer perceptions. BDO’s 2024 Technology CFO Outlook Survey found that:

– Consumer trust is declining, even though tech CFOs are increasingly confident in their data privacy practices.

– Tech CFOs are so confident in their data privacy practices that 26% admit that protecting consumer data isn’t a priority for their company.

– Just 51% of tech CFOs use data mapping and inventory management to safeguard data.