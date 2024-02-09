New infosec products of the week: February 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cisco, Metomic, OPSWAT, Qualys, and Varonis.

Varonis MDDR helps organizations prevent data breaches

Varonis introduced Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), a managed service dedicated to stopping threats at the data level. Unlike traditional MDR services that are endpoint- and network-centric, MDDR focuses on threats to data. The offering combines Varonis’ threat detection technology and automation with a global team of elite threat hunters, forensics analysts, and incident responders who investigate and respond to threats 24x7x365.

Qualys TotalCloud 2.0 measures cyber risk in cloud and SaaS apps

Qualys TotalCloud 2.0 provides a unified platform to identify and consolidate all cloud data across diverse multi-cloud environments, providing broader visibility and context for efficient remediation of security issues. This approach fosters improved collaboration among security, IT, and development teams, to efficiently mitigate risk and protect business-critical applications.

Metomic for ChatGPT identifies critical risks in ChatGPT conversations

Because Metomic’s ChatGPT integration sits within the browser itself, it identifies when an employee logs into OpenAI’s web-based ChatGPT platform and scans the data being uploaded in real-time. Security teams can receive alerts if employees are uploading sensitive data, like customer PII, security credentials, and intellectual property. The browser extension comes equipped with 150 pre-built data classifiers to recognize common critical data risks.

Cisco Motific reduces GenAI security, trust, and compliance risks

Born from Outshift, Cisco’s incubation business, Motific provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, responsible AI, and cost.

OPSWAT enhances its MetaDefender Kiosk product line

OPSWAT announced new advancements to its MetaDefender Kiosk product line. Building on the success of last year’s Mobile Kiosk, OPSWAT introduces the Kiosk Min. The new form factor of the MetaDefender Kiosk addresses specific customer needs, designed to be more accessible, portable and versatile. Also unveiled is the new OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk Stand, a new hardware that supports VESA-mountable Kiosks and other VESA-mountable devices.