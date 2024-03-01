New infosec products of the week: March 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Legato Security, Exabeam, Spin.AI, and Viavi Solutions.

Legato Security Ensemble helps organizations prevent breaches

Ensemble addresses the challenges businesses face in securing their networks and digital environments, standing out with its ability to correlate diverse security tools for increased visibility, simplified alert management, real-time reporting, asset intelligence, and seamless data correlation between SIEM and endpoint solutions.

Exabeam introduces new features to improve security analyst workflows

Exabeam announced two cybersecurity features, Threat Center and Exabeam Copilot, to its AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform. Threat Center is a unified workbench for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) that simplifies and centralizes security analyst workflows, while Exabeam Copilot uses generative AI to help analysts quickly understand active threats and offers best practices for rapid response.

SpinSPM for Salesforce identifies misconfigurations within SaaS applications

SpinSPM for Salesforce allows security professionals and IT administrators to proactively secure Salesforce environments. With complete configuration visibility, ongoing management, automated tools for incident response, and much more, organizations can reduce security, data loss, and compliance risks associated with the CRM application.

VIAVI enhances Observer Sentry’s exposure and vulnerability analysis

With traffic visibility, Observer Sentry goes beyond identifying unintended and potentially dangerous exposures, and enables SecOps, DevOps and cloud architects to determine if a vulnerability has been exploited.

Web Check: Open-source intelligence for any website

Web Check offers thorough open-source intelligence and enables users to understand a website’s infrastructure and security posture, equipping them with the knowledge to understand, optimize, and secure their online presence.