SpinSPM for Salesforce identifies misconfigurations within SaaS applications

Spin.AI released SpinSPM for Salesforce. This SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution allows security professionals and IT administrators to proactively secure Salesforce environments.

With complete configuration visibility, ongoing management, automated tools for incident response, and much more, organizations can reduce security, data loss, and compliance risks associated with the CRM application.

In today’s digital ecosystem, companies increasingly rely on mission-critical SaaS applications like Salesforce to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. However, these applications introduce potential vulnerabilities around data loss and leakage, noncompliance (with NIST, ISO, PCI, GDPR, SOC2, etc.), misconfigurations, access to sensitive SaaS data, and more.

SpinSPM for Salesforce addresses these unique challenges by offering automated management of misconfigurations, comprehensive visibility, and finely-tuned, automated access management policies – all with real-time incident response.

“Most organizations don’t have security experts for each SaaS application. Which means IT administrators, engineers, SecOps teams, or even CISOs need SSPM solutions that simplify the configuration, ongoing management, and security of these mission-critical applications,” said Davit Asatryan, Director of Products at Spin.AI.

“That’s exactly what SpinSPM does. For instance, we’ve worked with a variety of Salesforce cybersecurity experts to generate control recommendations tailored specifically for Salesforce. By combining our platform and expertise in SaaS security with the recommendations of Salesforce cybersecurity experts, we reduce our customers’ overall risks by mitigating both widely recognized cybersecurity threats and Salesforce-unique risks,” added Asatryan.

“This product bridges a crucial gap in today’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem, where the reliance on mission-critical SaaS applications like Salesforce is immense,” said Belinda Wong, Former Salesforce Platform Product Leader. “SpinSPM for Salesforce is a robust solution that not only enhances the security and compliance aspects of Salesforce but also simplifies the management process for IT administrators and SecOps teams. The result is an advanced security solution that helps Salesforce users maintain the highest standards of data integrity and security.”

SpinSPM for Salesforce includes the following key capabilities:

Misconfiguration management – Use automated detection and response to quickly identify and manage misconfigurations, security drifts, and compliance breaches within Salesforce environments.

– Use automated detection and response to quickly identify and manage misconfigurations, security drifts, and compliance breaches within Salesforce environments. Visibility – Access contextual graphs and granular insights into Salesforce risks to make data-driven actions.

– Access contextual graphs and granular insights into Salesforce risks to make data-driven actions. Ongoing assessments – Receive a comprehensive security posture score that is under 24/7 continuous assessment to understand real-time Salesforce security posture.

– Receive a comprehensive security posture score that is under 24/7 continuous assessment to understand real-time Salesforce security posture. Incident response – Get immediate, customizable notifications on detected incidents, and misconfigurations within Salesforce from a single dashboard.

– Get immediate, customizable notifications on detected incidents, and misconfigurations within Salesforce from a single dashboard. Workflow integration – Streamline workflow by integrating with other applications (email, Slack, Teams, Jira, ServiceNow).

SpinSPM is part of SpinOne, an all-in-one SaaS security platform that helps organizations protect SaaS data residing in mission-critical applications, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack. By combining enhanced functionality around user management, policy orchestration, AI-powered cloud ransomware detection, application risk assessments, and more, SpinOne helps customers dramatically reduce risk and gives them the visibility and incident response needed to ensure SaaS data integrity.