Securing the future: Addressing cybersecurity challenges in the education sector
In this Help Net Security video, Kory Daniels, CISO at Trustwave, shines a light on the impact the current threat environment can have for both universities and students.
Key findings from a recent Trustwave report include:
– 1.8 million devices related to the education industry are being publicly exposed globally
– Ransomware attacks remain the dominant source of breaches for the education sector
– Threat actors are selling VPN access to universities on the dark web
– The “Russian Market” on the dark web has listed over 82,000 logs mentioning the name mit.edu in the past year – predominantly containing login credentials for subdomains of MIT
– Students are being preyed upon with fake job offers
– Fake university communications emails are impersonating university IT departments