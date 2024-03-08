Securing the future: Addressing cybersecurity challenges in the education sector

In this Help Net Security video, Kory Daniels, CISO at Trustwave, shines a light on the impact the current threat environment can have for both universities and students.

Key findings from a recent Trustwave report include:

– 1.8 million devices related to the education industry are being publicly exposed globally

– Ransomware attacks remain the dominant source of breaches for the education sector

– Threat actors are selling VPN access to universities on the dark web

– The “Russian Market” on the dark web has listed over 82,000 logs mentioning the name mit.edu in the past year – predominantly containing login credentials for subdomains of MIT

– Students are being preyed upon with fake job offers

– Fake university communications emails are impersonating university IT departments