How organizations can keep up with shifting data privacy regulations

With no sign of regulations slowing down, enterprises struggle to keep pace with the rapid changes. According to a recent NTT Data survey of business executives, 3 in 4 organizations can’t keep up with data regulations, holding them back from successfully using their data for innovation and digital transformation.

In this Help Net Security video, Romain Deslorieux, Global Director, Strategic Partnerships at Thales, discusses what companies should be planning based on current regulations and what steps they can take to prepare for the future.