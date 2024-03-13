Stellar Cyber and Torq join forces to deliver automation-driven security operations platform

Stellar Cyber announced a technology partnership with Torq to help security teams dramatically improve their ability to combat advanced attacks.

This partnership combines the power of Stellar Cyber Open XDR with Torq Hyperautomation, providing security teams with a turnkey integrated solution to streamline their security operations.

“Since using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform and the Torq Hyperautomation Platform together, we can service more customers without adding resources to our SOC team,” said Ricardo Panez , COO, Compuquip. “The power of these technologies working together is a true force multiplier.”

Torq offers security teams a better way to automate their security operations via their no-code, multi-tenant, cloud-native hyperautomation platform. With the Torq and Stellar Cyber platforms deployed, security teams can deploy automated tasks across their security operations workflows, from data ingestion, normalization, and analysis through threat hunting, investigation, and ultimate response.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and propagate, organizations must have security solutions that can automate threat detections and response actions effectively,” said Andrew Homer, VP Strategic Alliances, Stellar Cyber. “Our partnership with Torq represents a significant step forward in empowering security teams to take control of today’s threat landscape with confidence.”

“We are excited to partner with Stellar Cyber in our shared mission to deliver hyperautomation solutions for our customers,” said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels at Torq. “Torq has redefined conventional security automation with a streamlined approach to driving automated workflows and instantaneous response actions. Coupled with Stellar Cyber’s automated threat detection, our unified solution becomes a force multiplier for SOC analysts.”

With this technology partnership, Torq and Stellar Cyber can offer security teams a set of unique automation capabilities that will result in: