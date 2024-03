AU10TIX’s Digital ID suite identifies potentially fraudulent activities

AU10TIX announced the expansion of its Digital ID solution, which enables businesses to securely verify IDs of all types, including physical, digital, eID, verifiable credentials, and more.

AU10TIX’s fully automated Digital ID solution serves as a verification hub for business owners, enabling more accurate identity verification. It enhances completion rates, improves the customer experience, and drives revenue growth.

The solution ensures thorough verification of all digital IDs by validating the cryptographic signature and cross-checks the personal identifiable information (PII) displayed on the user’s ID against government databases from countries like Brazil and India. The system further eliminates the risk of false authentications through added services such as face and data comparison.

“Our Digital ID solution empowers businesses to embrace the global shift to digital identity with confidence,” said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. “It combines accuracy and global reach with robust security measures to streamline onboarding and minimize fraud risk, all while addressing the diverse array of global ID formats.”

Key features of AU10TIX’s Digital ID suite include: