Rocket DevOps simplifies compliance processes

Rocket Software is addressing the growing demand for integrated security, compliance, and automation in software development with its latest release of Rocket DevOps, formerly known as Aldon.

With its data validation tool and seamless support of CI/CD pipelines, Rocket DevOps, designed specifically for IBM i+ environments, ensures DevOps teams comply with regulatory mandates, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), and avoids the financial penalties that accompany failed audits.

Amid escalating security threats, governments are reinforcing new mandates that outline critical IT infrastructure protections, while also standardizing IT security protocols. Regulations such as DORA have introduced a mandate for specific businesses to meet compliance requirements by January 2025, placing security as a paramount concern alongside standards like PCI DSS 4.0.

The latest update to Rocket DevOps, including its test component, is key for organizations seeking to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements of today’s compliance standards.

The latest Rocket DevOps release delivers:

Compliance reinforcement through advanced automation : Simplifies adherence to compliance processes, bolsters operations, and actively secures code quality with powerful tools like SonarQube—all while fortifying security.

: Simplifies adherence to compliance processes, bolsters operations, and actively secures code quality with powerful tools like SonarQube—all while fortifying security. Streamlined authority tracking for cost-efficiency : Reduces administrative burdens and operational costs by automating authority tracking and data validation processes.

: Reduces administrative burdens and operational costs by automating authority tracking and data validation processes. Seamless CI/CD support: Provides DevOps teams with flexible pipeline options and comprehensive tool support for IBM i, optimizing the continuity of development practices.

With this latest release, Rocket DevOps simplifies compliance and sustains data integrity through its intricate integration within the Rocket DevOps suite, which includes Rocket DevOps core for enterprise, Rocket DevOps for IBM i, and Rocket DevOps portal.

“In the face of changing regulations and an increasing threat landscape, Rocket Software aims to be a trusted partner to enterprises prioritizing compliance,” said Puneet Kohli, President of the Application Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. “The capabilities of Rocket DevOps empower businesses to embark on their modernization journeys securely by offering the most robust technology, expertise, services, and support for digital operational resilience and risk management oversight.”