Align introduces ransomware prevention feature, powered by Adlumin

Align announces the inclusion of a new ransomware prevention feature to enhance its Align Guardian Managed Detection and Response offering powered by Adlumin.

This innovative solution is designed to detect and halt ransomware in its tracks, safeguarding files from encryption and providing organizations with the peace of mind to focus on their core business operations. The solution demonstrated incredible success in benchmark tests amongst the most notorious ransomware groups, saving on average 99% of files from encryption.

The new ransomware prevention feature is now an integral part of Align’s Guardian solution and has been automatically enabled for all Managed Services clients leveraging Align Guardian 2.0. This enhancement bolsters Align’s comprehensive cybersecurity suite, complementing existing offerings such as operational cybersecurity risk assessments, vulnerability management solutions, cybersecurity education, and beyond.

“With our focus on providing managed services to the alternative investment industry, remaining ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity solutions is imperative. In an industry where cyber threats run rampant, partnering with companies like Adlumin to provide proactive threat detection and response ensures our clients have the best solutions available to keep their data confidential and secure,” said Vinod Paul, President of Align Managed Services.

Align consistently improves its cybersecurity solutions to meet the demands of the evolving threat landscape, keeping clients’ data and information secure.

Align Guardian, included in Align’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions and powered by Adlumin, provides next-generation managed detection and response (MDR) to protect businesses from cyber-attacks that traditional security defenses cannot detect.

The new feature provides capabilities to provide comprehensive defenses that block ransomware attack attempts, efficiently kill enacted ransomware, take automated responsive actions to contain attacks, and provide recovery assistance.