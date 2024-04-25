ESET integrates with Arctic Wolf to provide greater security visibility

ESET has unveiled a new integration with Arctic Wolf, to ensure increased visibility and protection against modern threats. By integrating ESET Inspect into Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Platform, Arctic Wolf customers are able to enhance their security posture – aggregating vast amounts of data from diverse, global sources.

“Businesses today and the channel community are demanding technology ecosystems that simplify cybersecurity management, offer complete visibility across a variety of attack surfaces, and bring industry leaders together under one architecture,” said Trent Matchett, Director of Direct Channel Global Sales at ESET.

“We have invested significantly in the ESET PROTECT Platform and an open API gateway to empower an impressive catalogue of integration partners moving forward. Arctic Wolf is one of the most trusted MDR vendors in the world, and an exciting milestone for our integrations program,” Matchett continued.

Arctic Wolf helps organizations end cyber risk by providing a cloud-native security operations platform, with solutions that include Managed Detection and Response, Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, and Incident Responses, each delivered through the industry-pioneering Concierge Delivery Model.

Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model provides tailored risk mitigation guidance and security insights based on the telemetry of the customer’s tech stack, like ESET Inspect, to keep an organization’s environment safe.

“Arctic Wolf and ESET share the common belief that embracing openness and interoperability are essential for helping to deliver the positive cybersecurity outcomes that organizations demand,” said Ian McShane, VP of Managed Detection and Response at Arctic Wolf.

“The new ESET PROTECT Platform API allows ESET Inspect data to seamlessly integrate with the Arctic Wolf Platform, that when combined with the telemetry from other security tools, ensure Arctic Wolf customers get holistic protection against an ever-evolving threat landscape,” McShane added.

As a result of this integration, Arctic Wolf customers will gain access to:

Real-time incident response, including post-incident analysis and remediation: ESET Inspect will enable the detection of suspicious activity on a client’s endpoint, sending alerts to Arctic Wolf, who can then conduct a security investigation, confirming the threat and then employing immediate response followed by an analysis of the acquired data to assess the damage and prepare for future threats.

Regulatory compliance: Because clients must comply with several regulatory standards that can require detailed logs of all activity on their endpoints, ESET Inspect will provide these logs so that Arctic Wolf can help their customers ensure compliance.

Managed security for resource constrained organizations: Many organizations often lack the resources to house internal security teams, so they contract an outside partner like Arctic Wolf to assist with their cyber defenses. Thanks to ESET Inspect and its data, Arctic Wolf customers will be better equipped to provide a high level of security to organizations of almost any size without them having to hire and train their own security personnel.

ESET Inspect acts as the XDR-enabling module of the ESET PROTECT platform, delivering breach prevention, enhanced visibility and remediation. ESET Inspect is a comprehensive detection and response with rich features such as: incident detection, incident management and response, data collection, indicators of compromise detection, anomaly detection, behavior detection and policy violations.