Prompt Fuzzer: Open-source tool for strengthening GenAI apps

Prompt Fuzzer is an open-source tool that evaluates the security of your GenAI application’s system prompt against dynamic LLM-based threats.

Prompt Fuzzer features

Simulation of over a dozen types of GenAI attacks

The tool contextualizes itself automatically based on the system prompt to tailor the attacks to the specific topic or industry relevant to the GenAI app

It’s interactive and user-friendly

Users can repeat the process as many times as needed to harden their system prompts and will see how their security score increases as their system prompt becomes safer and more resilient.

Prompt Fuzzer supports 20 LLM providers

Future plans and download

“We’ll keep adding new attacks on an ongoing basis to keep up with the pace of GenAI risks, and we plan more integrations,” Vitaly Neyman, Chief Architect at Prompt Security, told Help Net Security.

Prompt Fuzzer is available for free on GitHub. Please note that using Prompt Fuzzer will lead to the consumption of tokens.

Must read: