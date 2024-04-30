Adaptive Shield unveils SaaS security for AI

Adaptive Shield announced SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) detection and response capabilities for AI-driven applications to enable enterprises to mitigate the risks introduced by the growing use of generative AI.

The workforce is rapidly adopting SaaS applications with GenAI to increase efficiency, including AI apps such as ChatGPT and Google Gimni, and AI tools within existing SaaS apps such as GitHub Copilot, Salesforce Einstein, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. According to a recent PWC report, more than half of the companies surveyed (54%) have implemented GenAI in some areas of their business.

While increasing automation and improving productivity, the use of GenAI introduces new risks including data leakage, attack surface expansion, new areas of exploitation, and privacy concerns, as well as new challenges to meet compliance and government requirements.

“The GenAI revolution requires new security strategies and organizations recognize the need to make it a priority,” said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. “Some organizations are working to ban GenAI because of their unfamiliarity with the risks. Rather than attempting to block this development, they should invest in security, as it’s just a matter of time until the technology becomes ubiquitous.”

Toward that end, Adaptive Shield is announcing a product suite within its SSPM platform to help Chief AI Officers and security teams manage and control GenAI tools, featuring:

Security posture for AI Apps: Delve into the security posture of any AI application within the SaaS stack and prioritize addressing application configuration drifts. Adaptive Shield provides a security score for each application, enabling security teams to pinpoint those with heightened risk levels. This includes:

Hygiene/risk score based on the number of security checks passed, weighted by severity.

Detailed security checks, filterable by domain, severity, or compliance framework. This entails step-by-step guidance and remediation cycles through any ticketing system or SIEM/SOAR.

Risk management pertaining to the relationship between user devices and their access to the SaaS app.

AI configurations: Control AI-related security settings within SaaS applications to prevent data leakage or any exposure. This includes identifying excessive user access and determining which users possess permissions to manage GenAI features.

Discovery and management of AI Shadow apps: Identify GenAI Shadow apps, including suspected malicious applications, to automatically revoke access based on their risk level.

Management of 3rd party longtail AI-sanctioned apps: Oversee interconnected GenAI applications and the level of risk they pose to the SaaS hubs, including reviewing permission scopes.

Secure homegrown applications: Shield homegrown GenAI-driven applications, restricting access and configuring them securely.

Data management to maintain data silos: AI potentially accesses sensitive data in a more sophisticated and comprehensive manner than traditional methods. The ability of AI to analyze and correlate information from multiple sources could lead to a more extensive data exposure. With Adaptive Shield you can govern security controls to avoid data leakage.

Adaptive Shield’s platform for SSPM and ITDR supports 150+ out-of-the-box SaaS app integrations with leading business applications, as well as any custom app.