AuditBoard enhances InfoSec Solutions to reduce compliance fatigue across the organization

AuditBoard announced powerful enhancements for its InfoSec Solutions to help organizations meet their IT compliance, cyber risk, and vendor risk management needs in the face of rising risks and increased regulatory requirements.

With these new capabilities, including enhanced AI automation, customizable automated workflows, and real-time analytics, teams can better manage and communicate InfoSec risks to the C-suite to allow for more strategic allocation of risk management resources across the enterprise.

“With AuditBoard, we’re able to see all of the relevant risks from other parts of the business,” said Uriah McCann, Director of Cybersecurity at MDA. “Having all our information in one platform helps data flow between InfoSec and Enterprise Risk Management, giving us visibility we didn’t have before.”

The remit of InfoSec teams is rapidly expanding through new regulatory and compliance requirements, such as the SEC’s new cybersecurity rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure, as well as emerging risk areas like ever-increasing cybersecurity threats and the rise of AI. For example:

81% of security leaders say SEC Cybersecurity Rules will substantially impact their business, according to an AuditBoard survey of 300 executives and security professionals across North America; however, only half of them report being highly confident in their organization’s ability to comply with the disclosure rules.

44% of organizations still primarily use manual processes to manage IT risk despite recent advancements in technology and the ongoing digital transformation of businesses, according to an AuditBoard survey of 130+ risk leaders.

still primarily use manual processes to manage IT risk despite recent advancements in technology and the ongoing digital transformation of businesses, according to an AuditBoard survey of 130+ risk leaders. 55% of employed Americans use AI-powered tools for work, driven by ChatGPT and other generative AI solutions. However, 49% of respondents have entered company data into unsanctioned AI tools, introducing “Shadow AI” risks. Despite AI’s potential to enhance job performance, unauthorized use can lead to cybersecurity, operational, and legal risks.

AuditBoard’s InfoSec Solutions work in tandem to empower teams to stay ahead of these emerging risks and growing regulatory compliance requirements.

“Identifying and properly managing IT and cyber risk is more important than ever in a world where every organization is relying heavily on IT-related vendors, dealing with increased cyber threats, and navigating the rise of ‘Shadow AI’ use in the enterprise,” said Richard Marcus, CISO at AuditBoard. “AuditBoard’s InfoSec Solutions simplify the management of critical controls, frameworks, and policies important to staying on top of today’s growing information security risk and compliance challenges.”

AuditBoard InfoSec Solutions streamline programs to improve cyber resilience

Built on AuditBoard’s connected risk platform, AuditBoard’s comprehensive InfoSec Solutions leverage AI and analytics to enable teams to build scalable IT risk and compliance programs and meet their third-party vendor risk needs. Teams can build trusted views of their risks and exposures to help align their programs, drive action, and improve collaboration while reducing compliance fatigue across the organization. New enhancements available today enable users to: