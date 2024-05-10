Nmap 7.95 released: New OS and service detection signatures

Nmap is a free, open-source tool for network discovery and security auditing. It’s valued by systems and network administrators for network inventory, managing service upgrade schedules, and monitoring host or service uptime.

Nmap identifies available hosts on a network, the services (applications and versions) these hosts provide, the operating systems (and their versions) they run, the types of packet filters/firewalls in place, and many other attributes.

“We finally tackled our backlog of OS and service detection fingerprint submissions. We’re not talking about dozens or hundreds of them – we processed more than 6,500 fingerprints,” said Gordon Fyodor Lyon, the creator of Nmap.

Nmap 7.95 introduces a substantial update with 336 new signatures, expanding the total to 6,036. Notable additions include support for the latest iOS versions 15 & 16, macOS Ventura & Monterey, Linux 6.1, OpenBSD 7.1, and lwIP 2.2.

Regarding service/version detection, the signature count rose 1.4% to 12,089, including 9 new soft matches. It now detects 1,246 protocols, including new

additions of grpc, mysqlx, essnet, remotemouse, and tuya.

Nmap is available for free download here.