Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 15, 2024

Associate / Pentester (Red Team) – Cybersecurity Audit

Siemens | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Associate / Pentester (Red Team) – Cybersecurity Audit, you will be responsible for conducting cybersecurity assessments across the entire Siemens landscape, including products, services, IT-systems, factories, and software development centers. During this process you will perform ethical hacking activities, design attack scenarios for state-of-the-art technologies and highlight important observations to translate technical findings into management information so that they can take effective actions.

CISO

Influx | Indonesia | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will be responsible for protecting Influx from information security risks through the development, implementation, and maintenance of our security program (policies, procedures, and standards).

CISO DACH countries

BME – Building Materials Europe | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As Regional Information Security Oficer you must be capable to manage information security within DACH OpCo’s by providing leadership, SME expertise and program oversight and direction. You will implement and enforce local security policies, standards, procedures and guidelines in alignment with the BME Group security framework.







Cloud Security Engineer

VISIONARY TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANTS | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing AWS-based solutions with a focus on high availability, fault tolerance, and scalability.

Cybersecurity Analyst

newcleo | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing security events using company’s Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform and recommending actions to mitigate potential threats. Investigate security alerts and escalate incidents to the appropriate teams for remediation.

Cyber Security Network Engineer

Nine | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Network Engineer, you will implement, configure, and maintain NDR solutions to securely manage, detect and respond to network events. Monitor and audit risky network activities, ensuring compliance with policies and promptly addressing any anomalies or security incidents.

Cyber Security Specialist

Pentera | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of company’s information assets. Enforce cybersecurity policies and procedures in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Data Privacy Specialist

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Data Privacy Specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring the organization’s compliance with data protection regulations, developing, and implementing privacy policies, and overseeing data privacy programs. You will work closely with internal teams to establish and maintain a culture of data privacy and security.

Information Security Manager (GRC)

Exasol | Germany | Remote – View job details

The Information Security Manager (GRC) will be responsible for managing the GRC function within the security department and you will be responsible for designing, implementing and driving policies and standards across the organization, identifying information security risks and owning and managing our compliance initiatives.

Information Security Specialist

JD Sports | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you’ll be responsible for developing and enforcing data security policies, conducting regular audits, and implementing security solutions.

Insider Threat Security Engineer – Associate VP

MUFG | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Insider Threat Security Engineer – Associate VP, you will be responsible to assess and enhance the MUFG working environment by establishing a system of governance, evaluating existing and future risk, and validating compliance to Information Security standards and policies.

MDR Security Analyst

SentinelOne | Israel | Remote – View job details

As a MDR Security Analyst, you will monitor and review threats and suspicious events from customers participating in the service Investigate alerts, triage, deep dive, and come up with proper action items and remediation plans. Perform proactive hunting for threat data, leveraging our deep visibility abilities and proprietary research cloud.

Malware Reverse Engineer

CodeHunter | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Malware Reverse Engineer, you will conduct a thorough analysis of malware, including the creation of detailed analysis reports. Track ongoing malware campaigns, identify malicious actors, and document related infrastructure. Develop custom tools and scripts to facilitate and expedite malware analysis tasks.

Offensive Security Engineer

Kaseya | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing initiatives that improve the security posture of Kaseya. You will be responsible for executing Red Team activities, promote cybersecurity culture and mentor cybersecurity engineers.

Penetration Tester

Strata Information Group | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will lead security assessments and penetration testing projects, identify and exploit vulnerabilities to quantify risk to an organization, develop mitigation strategies for keeping our clients safe.

Principal Cyber Security Architect

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Architect, you will develop code to automate security configuration management, build, test, and deploy cybersecurity relevant technical solutions, identify and address the root causes of issues, focusing on solving problem categories rather than individual instances.

Principal Cyber Security Engineer (IAM)

Walgreens | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Engineer (IAM), you will design technical security programs to protect the integrity of digital networks, systems, applications and data. Lead designing, enhancing, building, operating and automating key information security solutions and processes to protect the integrity of the organization’s digital network, systems, applications and data.

SaaS Security Engineer

Business Operating Software | India | On-site – View job details

The SaaS Security Engineer will be responsible for managing application security, network security, and cybersecurity. They will also be involved in security engineering and information security to ensure the protection of company’s software and customer data.

Security Architect

Wix | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will define and execute annual roadmaps to mitigate security risks and design secure architectures in diverse business units. Review and assess newer complex environments, discovering security gaps and creating security control in the form of policies and other mitigations.

Senior Cyber Security Solution Architect

ST Engineering | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Solution Architect, you will design, develop, and implement secure cyber range, cyber exercise, and cyber training solutions with a consideration of SaaS model and web-based solution.

Senior Information Security Engineer

Boston College | USA | On-site – View job details

The Security Engineer will be responsible for multiple day-to-day security tasks, plus various information security projects, as part of supporting the Boston College community’s information security needs. Day-to-day tasks include cyber incident response, evaluation and implementation of requests for firewall changes, monitoring of various security products and audit logs, and providing technical guidance regarding these products.

Senior Security Engineer

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will Oversee the design, implementation, and management of security infrastructure, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems and data. Design and maintain secure network architectures, including firewalls, VPNs, and network segmentation.

Senior Security Engineer

Stem | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will engineer, implement, and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks, and information. Develop technical solutions and new security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.

SOC Analyst II

Armor Defense | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Analyst II, you will monitor, investigate, analyze, and remediate or escalate indications of compromised or breached systems and applications. Analyze threats for unique indicators of compromise; work with fellow SOC team members to create countermeasures to aid in future prevention and detection of cyber threat activity.

Technical Consultant – SAP Cybersecurity

bowbridge Software | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Technical Consultant – SAP Cybersecurity, you will be responsible for day-to-day tasks including consulting with clients on SAP cybersecurity, providing technical support and troubleshooting, and assisting with sales activities.

Threat & Adversary Mitigation – Group Security

NAB Innovation Centre | Vietnam | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat & Adversary Mitigation – Group Security, you will be responsible for ensuring NAB Group’s cyber threat controls are appropriate, capable, optimally configured, consistent across all NAB Group entities, and gaps are identified and remediated through operational and investment activities. Develop and maintain the threat and countermeasures framework, including attack surfaces, attack vectors, attack paths, TTP mapping, mitigating controls and countermeasures, control capability, and mitigation metrics.

Threat Hunter

Cyble | India | On-site – View job details

The Threat Hunter will utilize open-source threat intelligence sources, proprietary feeds and scanning tools, in-house dark web research data and tools to determine and map out threat actor infrastructure (domains, hosting infrastructure, networks etc.) TTPs to uncover stealth attack campaigns and publish IOCs and Threat Detection rules for company’s clients and the community on an ongoing basis.

