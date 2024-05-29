Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 29, 2024

Cloud Security Engineer – Secret Clearance Required

Constellation West | USA | Remote

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will establish, execute, and sustain an ISSP A&A

capability that ensures the security of all information technology assets, while also ensuring

compliance with FISMA. Recognize, assess, and mitigate threats to FSIS’s cloud-based systems, ensuring that security measures are proportional to the threats identified.

CSIRT Team Lead

CAE | Canada | On-site

As a CSIRT Team Lead, you will respond to critical security incidents and lead escalation teams to close with response, containment and remediation. Create, maintain and promote a set of security operation playbooks. Perform triage, assess the scope of threats and escalate as necessary.

Cyber Analyst, Digital Forensics Incident Response

At-Bay | Canada | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Analyst focused on Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), you will participate in incident recovery activities (e.g., restoration of data from backups, reimaging workstations and servers, rebuilding network infrastructure, etc.) as necessary. Develop and deliver recommendations to mitigate the risk of future incidents for impacted insureds. Develop incident timelines and theories of compromise, and identify incident root causes.







Cybersecurity Architect

Isar Aerospace | Germany | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will lead the design and implementation of security architecture for Isar Aerospace’s systems, networks, and applications. Conduct security assessments and provide recommendations for enhancing the security posture of various technologies. Develop and maintain incident response plans to effectively address and mitigate security incidents.

Cybersecurity Engineer Cloud & Industrial AI

Siemens | Germany | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer Cloud & Industrial AI, you will combine the approaches of Product & Solution Security and IT Security to ensure a holistic cybersecurity approach for company’s Software-as-a-Service focused products. Lead the way in AI product cybersecurity and actively contribute to their security development.

Cybersecurity Penetration Tester

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration tests on chargers, embedded controllers and backend infrastructures using a variety of techniques such as brute force, code injection, malformed data. Perform open ports, binary and FW images scanning. Attack implemented security mitigations to bypass them (either via SW or with HW techniques such as fault injection, glitches, side channel attacks).

Defensive Security Analyst

SpecterOps | USA | Hybrid

SpecterOps is looking for candidates to support Security Operations at a SpecterOps customer site working directly with client personnel and systems. Candidates will independently support the client engineering, managing, and monitoring Security Operations Center (SOC) systems.

Gen AI Security Researcher

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid

As a Red Team Specialist focused on Generative AI Models, your responsibility will be to conduct simulated cyber attacks and penetration testing on company’s generative AI systems, including but not limited to language models, image generation models, and any related infrastructure. The goal is to identify vulnerabilities, assess risks, and provide actionable insights to fortify company’s AI models against potential threats.

Information Systems Security Manager

U.S. Department of the Treasury | USA | On-site

As an Information Systems Security Manager, you will plan, develop, and oversees vital IT programs for OCIO. Develop solutions for programmatic deficiencies to ultimately reduce quality issues and improve operations, enhance risk insight, and/or reduce compliance workload. Conduct systems security evaluations, audits, and reviews; participate in network and systems design to ensure implementation of appropriate systems security policies.

Lead OT Cybersecurity Engineer

Air Products | USA | Hybrid

As a Lead OT Cybersecurity Engineer, you will assess, improve, and maintain the cybersecurity posture of Air Products Operational Technology (OT) environment including Industrial Control Systems and Building Automation Systems, and Factory Automation systems. Perform engineering, design, and implementation of OT security solutions and products, including architecture reviews, vendor engagement, product evaluation, implementation, configuration, and testing.

Malware Analyst

C3i Hub | India | On-site

As a Malware Analyst, you will conduct static code analysis on suspicious files and software to identify malicious code and behavior for multiple categories of files. Conduct SAST and DAST analysis. Reverse engineer malware to understand its functionality, intent, and potential impact. Develop and maintain automated tools and scripts to streamline the malware analysis process.

Network Security Engineer

Playtech | Austria | On-site

A Network Security Engineer manages network security tools, administers the network configuration to ensure the security posture and baseline, and works with relevant teams to review and identify gaps in any network outline and design concerning security policies.

Network and Security Engineer

SiPearl | France | Hybrid

As a Network and Security Engineer, you will manage the company’s networks, participate in the deployment of network security policies to protect all data. Monitor network activities to detect and prevent security incidents

Implement intrusion prevention mechanisms (IDS/IPS) and firewalls in collaboration with the company’s security team, manage SSL/TLS certificates and implement VPNs to secure all communications, provide level 2/3 support to resolve network and security related incidents.

OT Security Specialist

Reply | Italy | Hybrid

As an OT Security Specialist, you will promote a “security by design” approach in company’s customers and in all industrial sectors establishing and ensuring application of IOT/OT security policies and procedures consistent with customer policies and industry standards. You will update the cybersecurity standards in the industrial sector, designe specific cyber security solutions for the OT and supervise their implementation, in coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

Penetration Tester (UK Shift)

WTW | Philippines | Hybrid

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive assessments of web applications and infrastructure to identify security vulnerabilities, such as cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, authentication flaws, insecure configurations, poor host device and service configurations, and use these to penetrate deeper into the application/server. Perform controlled attacks on web applications, APIs, infrastructure, and simulate real-world hacking attempts and identify potential entry points for attackers.

Penetration Tester

Metrobank | Philippines | On-site

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform threat analysis, wireless network assessments, and social-engineering assessments including physical security assessments to develop test scenarios. Conduct network and system security scans. Perform manual and automated hacking techniques on network infrastructure, computer systems, web and mobile applications. Search for weaknesses and recommend corrective measures to prevent potential attacks.

Penetration Tester

Protergo | Indonesia | On-site

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct vulnerabilities assessment, penetration testing or red teaming roles in consulting environment. Conduct comprehensive penetration tests and vulnerabilities assessment on mobile, web, and infrastructural platforms.

Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer

Qlik | Israel | On-site

As a Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer at Qlik, you will be at the forefront of securing our SaaS Cloud Infrastructure. Your role is to research, design, and implement security solutions that align with company’s policies, standards, and legal requirements.

Senior Specialist Cyber Security

UAE Accountability Authority | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Specialist Cyber Security, you will develop, implement, and maintain the cyber security controls and systems within UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) including but not limited to identifying cyber security layers and controls for each critical digital asset, and designing cyber security systems and integration model in accordance with UAEAA Information Security Framework to support the overall business strategy.

Sr. Security Software Engineer, Ai and Data Platforms

Apple | USA | On-site

As a Sr. Security Software Engineer, Ai and Data Platforms, you will be responsible for developing security capabilities, services, and tools leveraging both GenAI and traditional security techniques to proactively identify and remediate application security risks earlier in the software development lifecycle. You will design and implement security solutions that provide timely detection of security issues while being performant and scalable.

SOAR Specialist – FortiSOAR

Help AG | UAE | On-site

As a SOAR Specialist – FortiSOAR, you will integrate new logging sources and build playbooks to properly triage and respond to security incidents while reducing the time needed to analyze each event. Deploy, configure, manage, operate, and monitor FortiSOAR in a SOC environment.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

Teleperformance | European Union | Remote

The Vulnerability Management Analyst will use a variety of tools to discover, analyze and report vulnerabilities across Teleperformance environment. Analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, exploitability, and potential impact on the organization’s operations. Continuously evaluate and improve vulnerability management processes and tools to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

Airbus Defence and Space | France | Hybrid

As a CyberSecurity Vulnerability Management Analyst you will drive the Airbus DS vulnerability management process in your perimeter, to ensure the whole process success (from Preparation to Remediation). Guarantee the compliance and proper configuration of the Scanning tools in your perimeter. Lead network-based scans, host-based scans and software based scans to identify vulnerabilities in networks, workstations, servers, network devices and software components deployed.