Third-party vendors pose serious cybersecurity threat to national security

In this Help Net Security video, Paul Prudhomme, Principal Security Analyst at SecurityScorecard, discusses the findings of the 2024 Redefining Resilience: Concentrated Cyber Risk in a Global Economy Research report.

This research details a surge in adversaries exploiting third-party vulnerabilities and uncovers an extreme concentration of cyber risk in just 15 vendors, posing a serious threat to national security and global economies.

Key findings include: