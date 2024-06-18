Preparing for a post-quantum future

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is a hot topic. A recent paper from Tsinghua University raised doubts about lattice-based cryptography for PQC, though an error was found. This has sparked questions about the strength of soon-to-be-standardized PQC algorithms.

In this Help Net Security video, Kevin Bocek, Chief Innovation Officer at Venafi, advocates for a proactive approach with automation and governance, focusing on adaptability as the post-quantum landscape evolves.