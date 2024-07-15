Encrypted traffic: A double-edged sword for network defenders

Organizations are ramping up their use of encrypted traffic to lock down data. Could they be making it easier to hide threats in the process? On one hand, encryption means enhanced privacy, but it can also make the job of security analysts much harder.

In this Help Net Security video, Peter Manev, Chief Strategy Officer, Stamus Networks, believes a balance can be struck between using encrypted traffic and allowing network defenders to identify threats and respond – without decrypting traffic and introducing new privacy concerns.