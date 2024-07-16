Managing exam pressure: Tips for certification preparation

In this Help Net Security interview, Seth Hodgson, SVP of Engineering at Udemy, discusses effective study techniques for cybersecurity certification exams. Hodgson discusses the role of study groups, online forums, and professional networks in certification preparation and shares strategies for maintaining motivation and managing exam-day pressure.

What are the most effective study techniques for preparing for a cybersecurity certification exam?

First, learners should familiarize themselves with the learning modes available to help them study for certification exams. There are plenty of flexible options to help learners prepare based on their preferences, including video tutorials, practice exams, and virtual lab environments. I can’t emphasize the importance of focused, hands-on practice enough. Virtual labs are a major assist here, and they remove the toil and complexity of setting up the necessary environment and resources for practicing a new skill.

Learners should also explore what benefits their companies may be able to provide to maximize the support their company or managers can offer them. For instance, in the past, employers have done things like bring in instructors to lead intensive boot camps or provide exam study books to help employees prepare for these certifications.

Today, many companies have digitized their talent development offerings and shifted to online learning platforms. Many of these platforms offer tailored certification preparation courses for cybersecurity and several other topics. These platforms can serve as a huge advantage for learners, providing them with access to curated, trusted content from real-world experts and practitioners that enables them to prepare by putting their skills into practice through labs and assessments. When we directly use the tools, technologies, and concepts that will be tested in the certification exam, we lock in our foundational knowledge and understanding.

How crucial are study groups, online forums, and professional networks in the certification preparation process?

There are many different types of learner profiles and each is motivated by a different set of factors, so no two learners are the same. For example, learners who are motivated by external factors like comparing their performance to their peers would likely benefit most from collaborative forums like study groups. Other learners may thrive in individual, self-paced study environments, prompted by online learning modules and supplementing this with access to online forums.

Additionally, some learners need the structure of a formal, guided learning path to build on the foundational knowledge of existing technical skills. One of the most important elements of preparing for these exams is identifying how you learn best, which in turn enables learners to identify the channels and tools that will best suit their needs.

Could you share some advice on maintaining motivation throughout the often lengthy certification preparation process?

Certification badges are digital proof of skills mastery, but they don’t come easy. To pass the rigorous exams needed to get certified and demonstrate their skill sets, learners must often complete extensive training and preparation.

To stay motivated during the lengthy preparation process, I always recommend breaking the end goal into smaller goals that you can accomplish along the way. One way to do this is by following an online learning path that outlines the necessary skills or courses needed to ace an exam. Learners can track their learning path progress and set “micro” learning “goals” in the lead-up to the certification exam.

It’s also important to keep the end goal in mind. Achieving an in-demand certification ultimately strengthens learners’ skill sets and makes them more competitive in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity tech market. Whether they’re a job seeker or an existing cybersecurity professional looking to sharpen their skills, earning certifications and badges effectively demonstrates skills proficiency faster.

What are some key strategies to remember on the certification exam day to ensure success? How can candidates handle the pressure and manage their time during the exam?

Much of the success on exam day is dependent on learners’ preparation before the exam. Understanding learning style, and based on that, creating a preparation plan and using different resources to practice and learn will improve learners’ chances. For professional certifications I have earned, I took advantage of practice tests and assessments to gauge my readiness. Once my results in these learning activities indicated I’d built mastery, I went into my certification exam calm, collected, and confident in a good outcome. Practice tests help learners like myself get a good sense of how prepared they are, identify areas to speed up when making their way through the test, and close any knowledge or skill gaps so they are ready for exam day.

If a learners’ company offers access to an online learning tool, consider looking into courses that cover time management strategies and tips for handling exam stress. These will provide expert guidance on managing time effectively, staying mentally strong, and not losing focus when taking the certification exam.

During the exam, it’s important to manage the pressure learners may face. Deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, and short breaks can help you stay calm and focused. Before the exam day, practice these techniques regularly to make them second nature. Additionally, ensure you get a good night’s sleep before the exam and eat a healthy meal to maintain your energy levels. Arriving at the exam well-rested and composed can make a significant difference in how effectively you manage your time and handle challenging questions.

How do you expect the cybersecurity certification landscape to evolve in the next few years?

The explosion of AI has put a premium on cybersecurity skills. 65% of security leaders anticipate offensive AI will be the norm for cybercriminals, used in most cyberattacks. This means cybersecurity skills are more critical to helping companies remain compliant, monitor ongoing network threats, and safeguard data. However, the rate at which AI is evolving means any cybersecurity skills designed to combat AI-related threats will have a shorter lifespan, straining cybersecurity teams and IT at large.

In Q1 2024, we saw a 22% uptick in information security course consumption. I anticipate we’ll continue to see an uptick in companies training professionals in AI skills that specifically touch on cybersecurity to mitigate risks posed by sharing data across different large-language models (LLMs). I also believe that as more companies shift to skills-based hiring, we’ll see certifications become a more standard way for organizations to evaluate cyber professionals based on proven skill sets without relying solely on traditional measurements like work experience or college degrees.

