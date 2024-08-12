Major tech outages have recently impacted customers and operations at McDonald’s, Greggs, Deliveroo, Tesco, and Barclays.

In this Help Net Security video, Stephen Johnson, CEO of Roq, says it is now imperative for companies and organizations to invest significantly more resources and effort into ensuring future-proof systems underpin everything they do.

Steps to improve quality engineering and system robustness

Implement fast, automated testing systems: Identify and resolve issues by integrating automated testing tools to perform continuous testing throughout the development cycle.

Conduct thorough analysis and validation of systems: Ensure robustness by performing comprehensive system analysis, stress testing, and validation to identify potential failure points.

Prioritize long-term investment in technology: Allocate resources for ongoing technology upgrades and maintenance to prevent underinvestment impacts that could lead to system failures.

Adopt a culture of quality over speed: Encourage a shift in mindset where quality is valued over rapid deployment, reducing the likelihood of costly errors and outages.

Foster cross-functional collaboration: Encourage collaboration between development, QA, and operations teams to ensure a cohesive approach to quality engineering and system robustness.

Implement a robust change management process: Ensure all changes are thoroughly reviewed, tested, and documented to minimize the risk of introducing new issues into the system.