How CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs view cyber risks differently

C-suite executives face a unique challenge: aligning their priorities between driving technological innovation and ensuring business resilience while managing ever-evolving cyber threats from criminals adept at exploiting the latest technologies, according to LevelBlue. This balancing act highlights the complexity of their roles and underscores the need for strategic approaches to cybersecurity.

The report analyzes the dynamics among C-suite executives to better understand issues that prevent risk reduction, stall or complicate compliance, and create barriers to cyber resilience.

CISOs pressured with AI, cybersecurity risk tradeoffs, and budget

While CISOs are often responsible for technology implementation, they are not getting the support they need at a strategic level. Researchers found that 73% of CISOs expressed concern over cybersecurity becoming unwieldy, requiring risk-laden tradeoffs, compared to only 58% of both CIOs and CTOs.

Additionally, 73% of CISOs feel more pressure to implement AI strategies versus just 58% of CIOs and CTOs. These pressures pair with the fact that 66% of CISOs believe reactive budgets cause a lack of proactive cybersecurity measures, compared to 55% of CIOs and 53% of CTOs feeling the same way.

C-suite alignment could clarify cybersecurity priorities

Effective cybersecurity strategies require top-down leadership and alignment with the perspectives of non-C-suite professionals directly involved in technology development, security implementation, and operational support.

CISOs expressed more concern about cybersecurity’s operational and strategic challenges. The missing component is alignment among the different interests represented by the other roles: CTOs were concerned with the impact of compliance on innovation and competitiveness, aligning with their focus on technology development. Conversely, CIOs balance broader strategic perspectives, encompassing risk management, compliance, and adopting new technologies.

Based on roles, it is not surprising most CIOs (92%) are more inclined to embrace uncertainty concerning cyber threats, compared to 81% of CTOs and 75% of CISOs. These differences in tolerance are important to discuss when creating a cybersecurity strategy that considers business priorities.

“Understanding the C-suite’s business priorities is critical for shaping effective cybersecurity strategies,” said Theresa Lanowitz, Chief Evangelist of LevelBlue. “Identifying how these essential roles look at the business helps to ensure alignment among CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, as well as the teams that report into them. It’s a key first step towards bolstering cyber defenses, especially with the CEO and Board support.”

External pressures

CTOs view compliance as an obstacle to innovation. 73% of CTOs (compared to 55% CIOs and 61% CISOs) are concerned about regulations hindering competitiveness and are more likely to perceive compliance as an obstacle to innovation. In contrast, CIOs and CISOs view compliance as an integral component of risk management and operational stability, essential for maintaining a secure and reliable organizational environment.

The supply chain has hidden risks, and the importance of those risks varies. Nearly three in four CIOs (74%) and CISOs (73%) find it challenging to assess the cybersecurity risk from their supply chain, compared to only 64% of CTOs. This suggests that CIOs and CISOs are more involved in evaluating external risks and dependencies, while CTOs focus more on internal technology infrastructure.

C-Suite alignment on cloud computing supports cybersecurity resilience. There was little difference in the perception of cloud computing’s ability to provide cybersecurity resilience among CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, with 83%, 82%, and 80%, respectively, acknowledging its benefits. This consensus indicates a shared recognition among these executive roles of cloud solutions’ value in enhancing cybersecurity.