Current attacks, targets, and other threat landscape trends

In this Help Net Security video, Kendall McKay, Strategic Lead, Cyber Threat Intelligence at Cisco Talos, discusses the trends that Cisco Talos incident response observed in incident response engagements from Q2 2024, which covers April to June.

While the attacks aren’t necessarily new, looking back at the top threat landscape trends and data can provide organizations and businesses the information they need to update existing security frameworks to better protect against identity threats.

The technology sector was the most targeted, representing 24 percent of all engagements, closely followed by the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and retail sectors. Engagements impacting the technology sector saw a 30 percent increase compared to the previous quarter. Organizations within the technology sector are often viewed as entry points into other industries due to their critical role in supplying and servicing various sectors, making them particularly appealing to adversaries.