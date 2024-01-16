10 cybersecurity frameworks you need to know about

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, understanding and implementing robust cybersecurity frameworks is crucial for organizations of all sizes. This article lists the most essential cybersecurity frameworks developed to guide businesses and governments in safeguarding their digital assets. From the comprehensive guidelines of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to the sector-specific standards of the ISO/IEC 27001, these frameworks provide a structured and strategic approach to managing cybersecurity risks.

CIS Critical Security Controls

The CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) offer a straightforward, prioritized, and prescriptive collection of best practices for enhancing cybersecurity posture. These controls are utilized and further developed through a community consensus process by thousands of cybersecurity experts worldwide.

COBIT

Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT), is a framework designed for IT governance. It assists businesses in adopting, overseeing, and enhancing best practices in IT management. Developed by ISACA, COBIT serves to connect technical challenges, business risks, and control needs.

CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM)

The CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) serves as a cybersecurity control framework specifically tailored for cloud computing. It includes 197 control objectives organized across 17 domains, encompassing the entire spectrum of cloud technology. This matrix is useful for methodical evaluation of cloud implementations and offers advice on the allocation of security controls among different participants in the cloud supply chain.

HITRUST CSF

HITRUST CSF is a certifiable framework offering organizations an efficient method for managing compliance with regulations and standards, as well as risk management. It delivers the necessary framework, clarity, guidance, and connections to authoritative sources, enabling organizations worldwide to ensure their compliance with data protection mandates.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), setting the criteria these systems must fulfill. This standard offers comprehensive guidance for businesses of all sizes and across various sectors on establishing, implementing, maintaining, and consistently enhancing their information security management system.

NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF)

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework is designed to assist organizations in initiating or enhancing their cybersecurity programs. Based on proven practices, it aids in strengthening an organization’s cybersecurity defenses. This framework promotes dialogue about cybersecurity among both internal and external parties. For larger organizations, it facilitates the integration and alignment of cybersecurity risk management with the wider enterprise risk management strategies.

Katakri

Katakri, created by Finland’s National Security Authority, is designed to ensure that the target organization maintains sufficient security measures. This is to prevent the exposure of classified information from an authority in all settings where this information is processed.

PCI DSS

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a security standard for managing credit card information from major card issuers. Overseen by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), this standard is required by card brands. Its purpose is to enhance the management of cardholder data and minimize credit card fraud. Compliance with this standard is verified either annually or quarterly.

SOGP

The Standard of Good Practice for Information Security (SOGP) offers practical and reliable guidance on business-focused information security topics. It assists organizations in implementing current best practices into their business operations, information security programs and policies, as well as their risk management and compliance frameworks.

Secure Controls Framework (SCF)

The Secure Controls Framework (SCF) centers on internal controls, encompassing cybersecurity and data privacy-related policies, standards, procedures, technologies, and their related processes. These are crafted to offer reasonable assurance of achieving business objectives and preventing, detecting, and rectifying unwanted events.