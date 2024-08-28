Rezonate’s mid-market solution reduces the cloud identity attack surface

Rezonate announced a new identity security solution for mid-market companies.

The offering proactively reduces the identity attack surface and improves compliance efforts in a fraction of the time of legacy IAM tools or manual methods. This approach promises faster time-to-value and cost-effectiveness in a radically simple way.

Mid-market teams battle mounting identity challenges as user and machine accounts rapidly multiply. These organizations lack the necessary visibility into who has access to which apps, what shadow IAM exists, and what privileges and entitlements identities (human and machine) have to critical SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure.

These resource-constrained organizations are struggling to meet compliance mandates, lagging behind cyberinsurance requirements, and are left vulnerable to identity-based attacks. Trying to solve the problem manually or stitch together multiple tools proves inadequate, as teams are unable to effectively “connect the dots” across siloed applications.

Rezonate’s all-in-one platform provides a unified view into all identity data, access pathways, and security configurations across complex, multi-cloud, multi-IdP (identity providers), and SaaS-heavy environments. This comprehensive view strengthens security and compliance posture.

Rezonate delivers visibility and the ability to continuously monitor and remediate over-privileged users, improper entitlements, anomalous behaviors, misconfigurations, and lack of identity security controls. By adopting a risk-based and context-aware view, Rezonate empowers teams to prioritize their efforts on the highest-risk identities or most sensitive application access, remediating directly from the platform.

“Mid-market organizations are the backbone of innovation, expanding their tech stacks at an accelerated pace, yet they’re often underserved by traditional security solutions that are either too costly or too complex to implement,” said Roy Akerman, CEO of Rezonate.

“We’re redefining identity security, making advanced capabilities accessible to even the least experienced and budget-constrained teams. Our platform empowers smaller security and IAM teams to operate with incredible visibility and speed while leveraging the practices of a larger enterprise in a much simpler, streamlined way. Built for fast-growing, agile businesses, our mid-market offering provides the tailored identity security they need to thrive in the cloud without the burden of a heavy investment in resources or time. We’re giving them an always-on platform to maintain control, stay compliant, and protect their most critical assets,” added Akerman.

As organizations rapidly expand their human and machine identities across complex environments like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, they need a security solution that can keep pace and provide depth into the complexities of each platform. Rezonate’s mid-market solution addresses this challenge with a powerful combination of proactive capabilities that empower organizations to secure their cloud identity fabric efficiently and effectively.

Rezonate’s solution is suited to integrate with leading identity providers such as Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Entra ID, as well as business-critical SaaS applications, including Salesforce, GitHub, Snowflake, Workday, and others. This ensures a comprehensive approach to identity security across the entire digital ecosystem.

Key features of Rezonate’s mid-market solution

A single pane of glass into the identity fabric : Rezonate’s Identity Storyline visually connects the dots across all identities, delivering in-depth insights into effective privileges, entitlements, activities, and risk profiles.

: Rezonate’s Identity Storyline visually connects the dots across all identities, delivering in-depth insights into effective privileges, entitlements, activities, and risk profiles. Continuous monitoring, alerts, and remediation : Uncover shadow IAM, high-risk identities, and misconfigurations that require immediate attention and remediation, ensuring no vulnerabilities are left unchecked across cloud platforms and SaaS applications.

: Uncover shadow IAM, high-risk identities, and misconfigurations that require immediate attention and remediation, ensuring no vulnerabilities are left unchecked across cloud platforms and SaaS applications. Real-time actionability and streamlined compliance: With unified visibility and observability, organizations can use the real-time threat detection and response (ITDR) module to stop breaches before they become problems. Additionally, the identity compliance module automates access reviews, facilitates micro-certifications, and automates risk-enabled remediations, equipping teams with the tools they need to scale their proactive identity security efforts.

A partnership for success: Fast time-to-value and seamless integration

Beyond the technology, Rezonate is committed to ensuring successful delivery and implementation for its customers through a strong partnership approach. Rezonate’s mid-market solution delivers fast time-to-value with an onboarding approach that allows organizations to immediately reduce their overall identity attack surface and scale their security efforts over time.

Risk assessment : Rezonate works closely with organizations to deploy the solution and identify critical risks to reveal shadow IAM, at-risk identities, and security and access misconfigurations.

: Rezonate works closely with organizations to deploy the solution and identify critical risks to reveal shadow IAM, at-risk identities, and security and access misconfigurations. Customize risk profiles, alerts, and workflows for automation : The focus shifts to setting up remediation workflows, enabling both guided and automated remediations for identified risks. During this phase, key resources and integrations are prioritized to ensure seamless operation within existing security frameworks.

: The focus shifts to setting up remediation workflows, enabling both guided and automated remediations for identified risks. During this phase, key resources and integrations are prioritized to ensure seamless operation within existing security frameworks. Risk-aware actionability: Over time, Rezonate helps organizations build out a comprehensive threat detection model and expand processes to involve other departments and stakeholders. This ensures that hygiene and compliance needs are clearly defined and consistently met.

Each customer is assigned a Customer Success Program Manager to ensure that key metrics are achieved and risk reduction is demonstrated. Rezonate’s simple and predictable licensing model, based on the number of identities per year, ensures that organizations can scale their security efforts cost-effectively.

“Rezonate has helped COTA tackle the critical identity risk landscape. The easy-to-follow visual mappings and per-identity risk ratings enable us to clearly see each identity’s reach and allow us to focus our identity posture and compliance efforts,” said Michael Myint, VP of Information Security at COTA Healthcare. “Since deployment this year, we have been able to streamline efforts to effectively review and update access privileges and entitlements across our cloud infrastructure and SaaS apps. Rezonate makes it easier for us to be proactive regarding security and compliance, staying one step ahead of attackers and meeting auditor expectations.”

Rezonate’s mid-market solution is now available, redefining how organizations manage and secure identities across their cloud and SaaS ecosystems. It supports major platforms, including AWS, GCP, Azure, Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, Salesforce, GitHub, Snowflake, Workday, ZenDesk, and many more.