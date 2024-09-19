How digital wallets work, and best practices to use them safely
With the adoption of digital wallets and the increasing embedding of consumer digital payments into daily life, ensuring security measures is essential. According to a McKinsey report, digital payments are now mainstream and continually evolving, bringing advancements and new data protection and fraud prevention challenges.
In this Help Net Security video, Kayne McGladrey, IEEE Senior Member, discusses best practices for using digital wallets safely.