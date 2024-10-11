The frequency, sophistication, and impact of cyber-attacks on financial institutions have been rising. Given the economic system’s interconnected nature, disruptions in one institution can have cascading effects on the broader financial market, leading to systemic risks.

Regulators have responded with increasingly stringent requirements. One of the most significant regulatory developments in this context is the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which will come into force on January 17th, 2025.

Dimitri Chichlo, CISO at BforeAI, sees firsthand nation-state attacks on banks and how they are setting up legitimate infrastructure to commit fraud. In this Help Net Security video, he discusses the DORA regulation’s nuts and bolts and what is at stake for financial institutions and ICT third-party service providers.