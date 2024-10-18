New infosec products of the week: October 18, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ExtraHop, GitGuardian, Nametag, Okta, Rubrik, and Sectigo.

GitGuardian Visual Studio Code extension helps developers protect their sensitive information

GitGuardian’s new Visual Studio Code extension brings shift-left security practices directly into the developer’s workflow. The extension works by scanning files as they are saved, alerting users to any potential secrets before they are added to the repository.

ExtraHop RevealX enhancements accelerate investigation workflows

The new capabilities in ExtraHop RevealX offer a holistic approach to file analysis, providing deeper insights and faster response times. With built-in file hashing, file-based detections, and file carving, SOC analysts can leverage the power of the network to reduce their cyber risk within a single platform, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed, and operations keep running.

Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot reduces the risk of sensitive data exposure

Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to provide the data visibility and control needed to ensure sensitive data is correctly classified, labeled, and segmented – and has the right access permissions. This enables organizations to leverage the power of Copilot while securing sensitive data from the risk of exposure.

Okta helps protect business before, during and after authentication

Okta announced new Workforce Identity Cloud capabilities to address top security challenges such as unmanaged SaaS service accounts, governance risks, and identity verification. As part of a unified approach, these innovations help protect business before, during and after authentication, providing better control, visibility, and streamlined user experience.

Sectigo SiteLock 2.0 simplifies website protection for SMBs

Site Health, SiteLock 2.0’s key feature, goes beyond traditional vulnerability scanning by consolidating multiple security scans and metrics to generate a single, easy-to-understand score that reflects the overall health of a site. Its algorithm calculates a site’s health score, incorporating factors such as malware detection, vulnerability scanning, SSL certificate status and product configuration.

Nametag Deepfake Defense blocks AI-powered impersonation threats

Deepfake Defense blocks injection attacks and ensures data integrity using hardware-backed keystore assurance and secure enclave technology from Apple and Google to establish a chain of trust. It also detects digital manipulation and forgery with Adaptive Document Verification, preventing the use of even the most sophisticated digitally-altered or counterfeit identity documents.