The changing face of identity security

It’s easy to see why identity security is often synonymous with user security. Social engineering tactics are the mainstay of the threat actor’s arsenal, and it’s rare to find an attack that doesn’t feature them to some degree. Getting hold of privileged user credentials is often the goal of attackers, granting the perpetrator the keys to the kingdom and enabling them to pull off all malicious activity.

There’s also the fact that identity security is relatively simple to implement. User data is easier to navigate than other kinds of network metadata, and many well-established systems are in place for managing user credentials, monitoring privileged account sessions, and so on.

However, while user identity is an essential element of any strategy, it’s dangerous to forget all the other identities that make up the average network. Devices, applications, and services also carry identities that attackers can exploit if they go unmonitored.

Service accounts are a prime example: they hold elevated privileges and are often overlooked, making them easy targets for lateral movement within networks. Techniques like Kerberoasting and Golden Ticket attacks exploit these accounts, extracting credentials that enable attackers to spread across systems undetected.

Every device on a network has an identity that includes not only its hardware, but also factors like its operating system, its configuration, the applications it runs, and how it interacts with other systems.

As networks have grown steadily more complex and interconnected, these identities have become easier for threat actors to discover and exploit.

The definition of identity must, therefore, change too. To protect their environments, organizations must broaden their approach to include all entities, securing them as rigorously as they do user identities.

Extending identity into zero trust and segmentation strategies

Zero trust is a prime example of a cybersecurity strategy in which identity is frequently pinned exclusively to human users.

The model’s continuous verification process must encompass all network components, including devices and applications. It’s not just “who” can act which is controlled, but also “where” and “how” entities can move across the network.

Zero trust segmentation (ZTS) is vital in enhancing identity-based security by controlling lateral movement within the network. By segmenting traffic based on identity, ZTS ensures that only verified entities – whether users, devices, or applications – can access critical resources. This granular control, also known as micro-segmentation, establishes secure pathways between systems, preventing attackers from moving freely across the network after breaching one area.

Identity should be tied into every layer of the security strategy, and zero trust helps make that happen. When segmentation is applied based on identity, it limits what systems can talk to each other, providing a critical barrier to attackers.

By securing both identities and networks through zero trust, organizations can improve operational feasibility while significantly reducing the effectiveness of an attack.

Building a complete identity-centric security strategy

To create a comprehensive, identity-centric security strategy, organizations must start with a threat-informed approach. This involves identifying their most critical assets, understanding their risks, and applying identity-based controls to address vulnerabilities. Each asset’s importance should be assessed alongside the potential impact of a breach.

Prioritizing high-risk areas allows organizations to focus resources on protecting the most vulnerable aspects of the network. This helps to pinpoint where identity-based controls should be applied first. Ultimately, an adaptive, multi-layered strategy strengthens overall resilience against modern threats.

Part of this multi-layered approach is acknowledging that user identity is just one part of the puzzle. Contextual signals – such as device health, access patterns, and behavior – must be integrated to maintain a real-time, adaptive security posture. Security teams can use these signals to continuously adjust policies, ensuring they remain effective as the environment evolves.

Rethinking identity for a secure future

As cyber threats evolve, organizations must urgently go beyond user-centric identity models to stay secure. By adopting a broader view of identity, security teams can implement stronger, more resilient defenses. Combining identity-based controls with segmentation significantly reduces the attack surface, limiting an attacker’s ability to exploit vulnerabilities.

Organizations that fail to broaden their identity strategies will remain vulnerable, while those that do will present a hardened target against modern threats.