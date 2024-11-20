ArmorCode unifies application security with infrastructure vulnerability management

ArmorCode announced the growth of its ASPM Platform with the ability to unify AppSec and infrastructure vulnerability management.

The continued innovation of Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) in ArmorCode empowers security teams to address vulnerabilities across infrastructure, cloud, and applications with enhanced prioritization, automation, asset and remediation workflows, offering organizations a comprehensive approach to manage risk.

ArmorCode delivers an independent governance layer that integrates findings from multiple scanning tools, including infrastructure and application security scanners into a single view. With advanced AI-powered capabilities and no-code automation, the platform simplifies the complex process of vulnerability triaging and remediation, significantly reducing the time, effort, and cost for organizations to manage diverse and expansive security environments.

Security teams face several critical challenges, including fragmented visibility across infrastructure and cloud assets, an overwhelming volume of vulnerabilities to address, ownership confusion over asset responsibilities, time-consuming manual processes that slow remediation, and more.

The ArmorCode Platform helps teams overcome these challenges by providing unified, comprehensive visibility, streamlining workflows, and by delivering faster, more efficient vulnerability management with AI-powered automation.

“Today’s security teams are overwhelmed by the volume of vulnerabilities across a growing range of infrastructure, cloud, and application assets,” said Mark Lambert, CPO of ArmorCode. “The continued growth of RBVM in ArmorCode addresses this challenge head-on by providing a unified, risk-centric view across all sources of vulnerabilities. By incorporating advanced AI and automation, we empower infrastructure and application security teams to focus on what matters most, remediating critical vulnerabilities efficiently and at scale, so they can implement a more effective continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program.”

Unlike traditional vulnerability management approaches that prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity alone, ArmorCode applies a risk scoring model that incorporates business context and threat intelligence. This allows security teams to focus their efforts on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest threat to their organization, reducing risk exposure and improving operational efficiency. ArmorCode’s vendor-agnostic approach ensures that findings from any scanner can be correlated and triaged within the platform, giving teams a complete and accurate vulnerability management program.

To further streamline vulnerability management, the ArmorCode Platform elevates infrastructure and cloud assets as first-class citizens within the RBVM process. By correlating asset data from multiple sources, ArmorCode provides accurate and complete asset visibility.

This enables organizations to track vulnerabilities across their entire ecosystem of infrastructure, cloud, containers, and applications, and automate remediation workflows by linking vulnerabilities directly to asset owners and responsibilities. This asset-centric approach enhances prioritization, remediation, and automation, allowing teams to have more precise vulnerability management and close backlogs more effectively.

Key RBVM + ASPM differentiators include:



Unified vulnerability management: The only platform that truly integrates vulnerability management across infrastructure, cloud, containers, and applications. No other RBVM provider combines AppSec and infrastructure security in one platform the same way for comprehensive enterprise-wide risk management.

The only platform that truly integrates vulnerability management across infrastructure, cloud, containers, and applications. No other RBVM provider combines AppSec and infrastructure security in one platform the same way for comprehensive enterprise-wide risk management. AI-powered RBVM: ArmorCode, with over 10 billion findings processed, is also the only vendor with the data volume, variety, and validation to support AI features like AI Correlation and AI Remediation. This scalability helps security teams reduce MTTR, cut waste, and work faster.

ArmorCode, with over 10 billion findings processed, is also the only vendor with the data volume, variety, and validation to support AI features like AI Correlation and AI Remediation. This scalability helps security teams reduce MTTR, cut waste, and work faster. Automated, asset-centric workflows: Empowers teams with no-code automation throughout the vulnerability management lifecycle. Its flexibility, cloud and infrastructure asset-centric workflows, and customization make ArmorCode adaptable to any enterprise’s specific RBVM needs.

Empowers teams with no-code automation throughout the vulnerability management lifecycle. Its flexibility, cloud and infrastructure asset-centric workflows, and customization make ArmorCode adaptable to any enterprise’s specific RBVM needs. Vendor-agnostic insights: Delivers accurate, reliable vulnerability prioritization without the bias of a proprietary scanner for a vendor-inclusive approach.

The further growth of the ArmorCode ASPM Platform towards unifying application security with infrastructure vulnerability management follows customer demand for more efficient vulnerability management tools that reduce the burden on security teams and provide actionable insights across the entire vulnerability lifecycle.

ArmorCode With over 250 integrations and 10B processed findings, the ArmorCode Platform provides the most comprehensive solution for unifying and managing vulnerabilities across on-prem and hybrid environments, empowering organizations to build unified CTEM programs at scale.