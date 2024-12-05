SurePath AI Discover classifies AI use by intent and detects sensitive data violations

SurePath AI launched SurePath AI Discover, a new offering that provides visibility into a company’s employee use of public AI services.

By classifying AI use by intent and identifying sensitive data violations, companies can better understand the volume, use case, and risk of AI use across their organization.

“Our launch of the GenAI discovery program creates a first-in-industry solution for our launch partners,” said Jim Melton, VP of Alliance at SurePath AI. “We are excited to collaborate on new partner-led offers based on actual GenAI usage data to help organizations identify their priority use cases and mitigate risk.

This no-cost, collaborative service has already launched with key strategic partners to power their customer offerings. By seamlessly integrating with platforms like Netskope, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks, SurePath AI Discovery operates across cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, delivering actionable intelligence through an intuitive, transparent approach.

SurePath AI Discovery provides a customized report uncovering organizational GenAI usage and risks, including:

GenAI apps that are already adopted throughout the organization

Pinpoint the most significant risks associated with deployed GenAI tools

Evaluate the ROI of the organization’s GenAI investments

Tailor recommendations to optimize GenAI utilization

The service is implemented by enterprise IT teams using Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) tools to redirect public GenAI traffic to SurePath AI for analysis. This approach ensures transparency and secure oversight of GenAI usage without disrupting end users.

SurePath AI Discovery is a partner-first offering that equips system integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with a solution to enhance customer engagement. Partners are already embedding Discovery into GenAI workshops, GenAI security assessments, and AI Center of Excellence (CoE) initiatives to deliver unmatched value to their clients.

“SurePath AI fills a critical gap in enterprise AI governance by delivering the insights companies need to create value with GenAI securely and effectively,” said Mike Peters, VP of Partners and Alliances at Optiv. “This new product enables partners like us and our clients to uncover real-time GenAI usage across our workforces, offering actionable insights to drive security and efficiency.”

SurePath AI Discovery was developed to address enterprises’ rapidly evolving challenges in adopting GenAI. By working closely with the company’s strategic partners, SurePath AI created a service that identifies risks and helps businesses realize the full potential of their AI investments while maintaining control over sensitive data.